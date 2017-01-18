Big Bash burnout, anyone?

I don’t want this to come out the wrong way, because I happen to love the Big Bash, but does anybody else find it tiring, night after night? That it’s perhaps a little bit draining, and all too consuming to keep track of?

The unfortunate thing is, matches of T20 cricket night after night for a little over a month is really the only way to cram a busy tournament like the BBL into a crowded summer schedule.

The concept of a ‘night off’ is rare – we only see it on Christmas Eve and Christmas night. Other nights scattered without BBL action are replaced by day-night ODI cricket. It’s a lot for even the most ardent of fans.

The competition has become a showpiece of the Australian summer, and it is an overflow of cricket that fans are still getting used to. This season has already seen many close finishes, brilliant individual displays of batting, five-wicket hauls, and some tremendous acts in the field.

Understandably, interest levels are high. But sometimes less is more – especially with a packed schedule.

However, the BBL requires action just about every night to ensure a swift completion – otherwise fans are left with a competition beginning in December and dragging into February. The current tournament structure is in the most appropriate time of year – most fans have holidays, while younger followers are on school holidays, allowing for maximum attendance and television ratings.

So, what can be done? Are there alterations to the setup available to avoid a case of BBL burnout? I am interested to hear the thoughts of Roarers.