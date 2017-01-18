Bottas confirmed at Mercedes, 2017 grid is ostensibly finalised

Pascal Wehrlein may not have surfaced at Mercedes, though it was the announcement of his destination for the upcoming season which confirmed the identity of the individual tasked with replacing the retired and reigning World Champion, Nico Rosberg, in 2017.

The German’s unveiling at Sauber tacitly revealed that Valtteri Bottas would be afforded the opportunity. For their part, Mercedes wasted little time in realising this notion, in doing so, swiftly concluding the conjecture which raged since Rosberg polarised the Formula One community in announcing his retirement days following his title.

Bottas’ defection from Williams dually allows Felipe Massa to extend his career for at least one more campaign, having ‘retired’ amidst emotional scenes at his ostensibly final Brazilian Grand Prix. The Brazilian, who counts 250 Grands Prix to his name, will represent an invaluable mentor to rookie, Lance Stroll, while appeasing primary sponsor Martini’s desire for a mature marketing image.

The Finn, who debuted at Williams in 2013, finds himself in a situation which could define his career. The term of his tenure, at this stage encompassing a solitary season, could amount either to a breakout campaign or a hiding to nothing, depending on how rapidly he becomes at ease with his new environment, and the natural expectations which accompany representing the outfit which has claimed the past three titles.

“It’s going to take a long time to understand this is happening”, remarked Bottas, who at 27 and with 77 Grands Prix experience, is entering the prime years of his career. Yet the fickle nature of Formula One dictates that no matter one’s intentions and trajectory, it requires one poor campaign to fall out of favour, thus the Finn must adapt in coming weeks, lest be left wanting with many uncontracted drivers naturally possessing designs on a berth in 2018.

Though relations are invariably altered in the heat of a championship battle – just ask Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton – it can be envisaged that Bottas will enjoy a healthy rapport with the Briton, whose erstwhile fading grasp on the Brackley based outfit was arguably reasserted by Rosberg’s departure. Bottas, like most Finns, is apolitical, presenting with the sole motive to race, win and retreat, though Hamilton may occasionally test his resolve.

“I really respect him as a driver and a person. I’m sure we are going to be close… pushing each other forward”, he said of the three-time champion, and it is indeed a frightening prospect should the pair enjoy an amicable partnership while Mercedes renews its dominance amid the aerodynamic regulation upheaval. Hamilton’s desperation to make amends for an indifferent 2016, coupled with Bottas’ unflappable demeanour presents an intriguing contrast.

Made to wait a considerable time to learn his fate, Bottas’ patience will be rewarded if he remains composed once the wick is turned up, and with it the opportunity to prove he wasn’t merely in the right position at the right time. Pending the fate afforded to Manor, with these announcements, the composition of the 2017 grid is set.