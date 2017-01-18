Cronulla Sharks re-sign Ben Barba to one-year deal

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

The Cronulla Sharks announced they have re-signed troubled fullback Ben Barba to a one-year deal on Wednesday, just months after he was let go by the club.

Barba was part of the Sharks’ drought-breaking premiership-winning side that beat the Melbourne Storm by two points in the thrilling 2016 grand final, but it was all downhill from there, with Barba testing positive to cocaine in November.

Given it was the fullback’s second strike against the NRL’s illicit substances policy, his contract with Cronulla was torn up and he checked in to a rehabilitation facility in Thailand, saying he needed to “take some time away from the game to deal with some personal issues.”

The NRL imposed a 12-match ban on Barba and a five per cent fine of his annual salary, which will apply to his new deal.

The Sharks are expected to implore the NRL to count the World Club Series and Auckland Nines as part of the ban for the superstar fullback, however should the game’s governing body refuse the request – as is expected – Barba will be unable to play or train with the club until Round 13 at the earliest.

The contract is still waiting to be ratified and accepted by the NRL.

When Barba does return, he will provide coach Shane Flanagan with a number of headaches over the side’s outside backs.

Kangaroos flyer Valentine Holmes had been touted as the man most likely to take Barba’s No.1 jersey, although NSW Blues utility Jack Bird is another possible replacement at the back for the 2012 Dally M winner.

But with Barba coming back, Flanagan will once again have to fit all three into his backline as he aims to follow up the Sharks’ maiden NRL premiership with a second in 2017.