Eddie Betts inks Adelaide Crows extension

Star small forward Eddie Betts has re-signed with the Adelaide Crows on a new three-year deal that will see him remain in South Australia through to 2020, the club announced on Wednesday.

Betts, a veteran of over 250 AFL games, started his career with Carlton in 2005, kicking 290 goals in 184 games for the Blues before being signed by the Crows in 2014.

The forward has blossomed even more since changing states, playing 83 straight games for Adelaide – he hasn’t missed one through injury or suspension – and being a consistent performer in the forward line.

Across those 83 games, Betts has kicked nearly 200 goals and helped the Crows find their way back into the finals over the last two seasons. Adelaide finished seventh in 2015 and closed the 2016 home-and-away season in fifth place before being knocked out of the finals by the Sydney Swans at the SCG.

Betts finished third in the Coleman Medal last year after kicking a stunning 75 goals and his sublime season was rewarded with a second consecutive selection to the All-Australian team, as well as finishing in second place in the Crows’ club champion award and in the top five in the AFL Player’s Association MVP.

The new deal should see the 30-year-old Betts finish his at the Crows, and he said he was excited to be continuing with the club in the future.

“The club is in great shape and we have such a positive environment where everyone works really hard but also knows how to make it enjoyable as well,” Betts said.

“Playing finals footy is what it is all about and after experiencing that the last couple of years I know this playing group is capable of much more.

“Everyone at the club has been really good to me and I love our fans too. They have made my family and I feel so welcome from the first day I arrived.”