Nick Kyrgios vs Andreas Seppi: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

After flying through the first round, Nick Kyrgios faces Italian Andreas Seppi. Can the Australian continue his run or will Seppi put an end to world No.13’s campaign? Join The Roar from around 6pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage.

Kyrgios got off to a strong start against Gastao Elias, defeating him in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 after some strong serving and a number of unforced errors by Elias.

It was his first official ATP match since being suspended in Shanghai and the Australian looks in good shape having changed his fitness and diet regime over the off-season with a new trainer in Matt James.

This was reflected in his strong showings at the Hopman Cup as well as in his win over Rafael Nadal at a Fast4 exhibition in Sydney.

Kyrgios overcame a knee injury and is in brilliant form, sighting a maiden grand slam title having previously reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park in 2015.

The Australian faces a tough path, especially given he is still without a coach after parting ways with Josh Eagle and Todd Larkham.

Kyrgios will need to play to his strengths and continue using his strong serve to move through to the third round.

Andreas Seppi had a tough 2016, falling out of form at the back end of the year, but always puts up a tough challenge.

He played his first official match of 2017 against Paul-Henri Mathieu of France, fending him off in a close four-set match 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 to book his place against Kyrgios in the second round.

It will be a much tougher task for the Italian who will need to earn some early breaks if he is to be in with a chance against one of the best young players on the ATP Tour.

Kyrgios and Seppi have played each other twice, both meetings coming on hard court and resulting in a Kyrgios victory.

Their most recent encounter came at the 2015 Australian Open, Kyrgios prevailing in a fourth round thriller 5-7, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 8-6.

The winner will take on either Diego Schwartzman or Steve Darcis in the third round.

Prediction

Nick Kyrgios will push past Seppi with his strong serve, flying through to the third round in straight sets.

Kyrgios in straight sets.

Join The Roar from around 6pm (AEDT) for live coverage following the completion of Peng Shuai vs Eugenie Bouchard and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.