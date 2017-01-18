Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Sydney Thunder need a win tonight to keep their finals hopes alive as they face an Adelaide Strikers outfit desperately trying to get off the bottom of the ladder. Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.
The Thunder are hanging precariously on the edge of the final equation coming into their final game of the regular season.
The green Sydney side currently sit in sixth on equal points with the Renegades and Hurricanes and need to win to give themselves a chance to make the semi-finals with second through to fourth all sitting just one win ahead of them.
They need to rely on the Sixers and Renegades both losing their last games as well to get in on net run rate, but it all starts tonight.
They come into this one with the wind in their sails after turning a disastrous start to the season around to be right in the hunt.
They kicked off BBL06 with four losses in a row and sat dead last on no points.
Since then though, they’ve strung together three big wins and look like pulling off the same heist that took them to championship glory last season.
They destroyed cross-town rivals the Sixers on Saturday, bundling them out for 99 and getting the runs in just ten overs to bring a mountain of form into today’s matchup.
For the Strikers, their season is over after another disappointing loss on Monday, going down by six runs to the Renegades to end their slim chances of finals cricket.
They’ve struggled to make an impact this season, having copped five defeats from seven games.
The bright spark of the Adelaide campaign has been big-hitting Ben Dunk and veteran Brad Hodge, who sit second and third in the leading run-scorers list for the season respectively.
Bowling has been the issue for the Strikers as they’ve struggled to contain big totals and crumbled at the death overs.
The Thunder have been far from outstanding this season with bat or ball and have failed to outline a real standout player of the tournament.
Their last three wins have really been team efforts though and that’s the kind of cricket that gets results across the board.
Prediction
While the Strikers will want to finish their season on a high, the Thunder have so much to play for with their title defence on the line.
Net run rate shouldn’t matter too much in the end, but if the Thunder are chasing, expect them to come out all guns blazing to really bump those numbers out.
Thunder to win by 7 wickets or 22 runs
7:42pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:42pm | ! Report
0.1
Time Ludeman and Ben Dunk at the crease for the Strikers with the former on strike. And it will be Chris Green to open the bowling with his slow spinners.
Oooohhhh nearly gets an outside edge first ball!! Pitched it up outside off and Ludeman didn’t move his feet a lot as the ball skidded on past the outside edge of the bat.
ADE 0/0
7:40pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:40pm | ! Report
Both batsmen coming out to the crease, as is the fielding side and umpires.
We are just moments away!!
7:37pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:37pm | ! Report
Plenty of grey clouds hanging around the stadium, but the rain shouldn’t be an issue tonight.
7:35pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:35pm | ! Report
Around five minutes until the first ball is bowled!!
7:32pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:32pm | ! Report
Sydney Thunder
Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Shane Watson(c), Ben Rohrer, Ryan Gibson, Carlos Brathwaite, Jay Lenton(w), Chris Green, Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair, Clint McKay
7:32pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:32pm | ! Report
Adelaide Strikers
Tim Ludeman (wk), Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge (c), Kieron Pollard, Jake Lehmann, Jonathon Dean, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Ish Sodhi, Ben Laughlin, Liam O’Connor
7:31pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:31pm | ! Report
Thunder have won the toss and will bowl first.
Good toss to win for Shane Watson and the Thunder. They’ll get first crack at the Strikers line up with the overcast conditions overhead. Might see some good ball movement to trouble the top order
7:30pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:30pm | ! Report
7:29pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:29pm | ! Report
After some scorchers over the last few days, the clouds have descended over Sydney tonight. While there’s only a small chance of rain, the overcast conditions might cause some headaches for the batsmen.
The players will certainly appreciate the reprieve from the high temperatures though.
7:27pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:27pm | ! Report
Hello cricket fans and welcome to tonight’s Big Bash action!!
The Thunder are desperately fighting to keep their finals hopes alive after a slow start to the season, whereas Adelaide are just playing for pride as they sit in dead last.