Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Sydney Thunder need a win tonight to keep their finals hopes alive as they face an Adelaide Strikers outfit desperately trying to get off the bottom of the ladder. Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.

The Thunder are hanging precariously on the edge of the final equation coming into their final game of the regular season.

The green Sydney side currently sit in sixth on equal points with the Renegades and Hurricanes and need to win to give themselves a chance to make the semi-finals with second through to fourth all sitting just one win ahead of them.

They need to rely on the Sixers and Renegades both losing their last games as well to get in on net run rate, but it all starts tonight.

They come into this one with the wind in their sails after turning a disastrous start to the season around to be right in the hunt.

They kicked off BBL06 with four losses in a row and sat dead last on no points.

Since then though, they’ve strung together three big wins and look like pulling off the same heist that took them to championship glory last season.

They destroyed cross-town rivals the Sixers on Saturday, bundling them out for 99 and getting the runs in just ten overs to bring a mountain of form into today’s matchup.

For the Strikers, their season is over after another disappointing loss on Monday, going down by six runs to the Renegades to end their slim chances of finals cricket.

They’ve struggled to make an impact this season, having copped five defeats from seven games.

The bright spark of the Adelaide campaign has been big-hitting Ben Dunk and veteran Brad Hodge, who sit second and third in the leading run-scorers list for the season respectively.

Bowling has been the issue for the Strikers as they’ve struggled to contain big totals and crumbled at the death overs.

The Thunder have been far from outstanding this season with bat or ball and have failed to outline a real standout player of the tournament.

Their last three wins have really been team efforts though and that’s the kind of cricket that gets results across the board.

Prediction

While the Strikers will want to finish their season on a high, the Thunder have so much to play for with their title defence on the line.

Net run rate shouldn’t matter too much in the end, but if the Thunder are chasing, expect them to come out all guns blazing to really bump those numbers out.

Thunder to win by 7 wickets or 22 runs