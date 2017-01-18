Tell us what you think: Dump Mitch Marsh? Who would you take to India? Has rugby gone soft?

 
    We want to pick your brain for tomorrow morning’s breakfast episode of Roar LIVE.

    Roarers had some spectacular questions for Mickey Edwards for last week’s episode and we’d love to hear from you all again.

    This week the all-Roar panel of Patrick Effeney, Riordan Lee and Daniel Jeffrey is asking and answering three big questions:

    1. Should Mitch Marsh have been selected go to India?
    2. If you could boot any of the Test squad off the plane to Mumbai, who would it be, and why?
    3. What do you think of rugby’s new tackling laws, have they gone too far?

    Chuck your opinions and questions in the comments and we’ll get to them tomorrow!

    Roar Live will be streamed Thursday morning on The Roar’s Facebook page and also on the site at 8:00am (check the homepage). It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.

