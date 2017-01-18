Tell us what you think: Dump Mitch Marsh? Who would you take to India? Has rugby gone soft?

We want to pick your brain for tomorrow morning’s breakfast episode of Roar LIVE.
Roarers had some spectacular questions for Mickey Edwards for last week’s episode and we’d love to hear from you all again.
This week the all-Roar panel of Patrick Effeney, Riordan Lee and Daniel Jeffrey is asking and answering three big questions:
1. Should Mitch Marsh have been selected go to India?
2. If you could boot any of the Test squad off the plane to Mumbai, who would it be, and why?
3. What do you think of rugby’s new tackling laws, have they gone too far?
Chuck your opinions and questions in the comments and we’ll get to them tomorrow!
January 18th 2017 @ 4:39pm
Rob said
Faulkner, Lubrechange, Bancroft, Turner.
January 18th 2017 @ 4:40pm
Adrian said
Don’t mix cricket with rugby. They have entirely different supporter groups, with only a small overlap.
And take James Faulkner instead of Mitchell Marsh.
Maybe someone can get the lesser Marsh dumped from the squad, perhaps by introducing him to some Indian alcohol and then inviting him to some fancy parties, so that Faulkner can come in as a “replacement”.