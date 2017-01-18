Three pacemen enough for India: Hazlewood

Batsman slips over, still somehow hits a six!

Josh Hazlewood is adamant three pacemen is more than enough for the upcoming Test cricket tour of India, saying the selectors covered all bases with the squad they picked.

Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Jackson Bird were the only specialist quicks chosen among the 16-man squad.

Allrounder Mitch Marsh is the only other option for pace, with selectors choosing four specialist spinners in addition to part-timer Glenn Maxwell.

With the Indian pitches set to heavily favour spinners, Australia might only select two specialist pacemen for each of the Tests.

Hazlewood said having three pacemen on tour would give selectors enough options to pick from, with Bird set to be the unlucky one to miss out.

“I think three’s plenty for a tour of India,” Hazlewood said.

“There hasn’t been many quicks go there and be successful.

“I think we can take something out of the way Starcy bowled in Sri Lanka on similar wickets.

“He sort of takes the pitch out of the equation sometimes with how full and fast he bowls.

“We don’t all have that luxury. But we’ve got to find a way to be successful as a group of quicks, as well as with the spinners.”

Starc thrived in the three-Test series in Sri Lanka last year, snaring 24 wickets at an average of 15.16.

His heroics weren’t enough though, with Australia losing the series 3-0.

The tour of India is set to be even tougher if recent history is anything to go by.

The last time Australia toured in a Test series there in 2012/13, they were crushed 4-0.