Tour Down Under: Stage 2 cycling live race updates, blog

After a steaming opening stage to the 2017 Tour Down Under was won by Caleb Ewan, the riders will take little respite on a gruelling Stage 2 through the hills of Adelaide.

With the temperatures in South Australia cruising up towards 40 degrees, Ewan was able to hold off Danny Van Poppel and Sam Bennett in a thrilling sprint into Lyndoch after the route was shortened.

In stark contrast though, today’s stage is expected to be much cooler as some cloud cover and a cool front move over Adelaide.

The day kicks with the famous Stirling loop that covers a large chunk of the day as the riders take five laps of the mountainous circuit.

After that, the riders will sneak into the outskirts of the South Australian capital, but it’s a brief visit as they hit the hills again for the finish in a day dominated by undulating hill climbs and sharp descents.

The altitude stays between 300 and 500 metres for the majority of the day before a steep and rapid descent coming off the Northern Summit and into the aforementioned outskirts of Adelaide which all builds towards a hill finish at Paracombe.

It will be a massive challenge for a lot of the teams to maintain any kind of advantage or pace through the loop as the gradients rise up towards double figures in some parts. There’s always the chance of an early breakaway but it’s a big risk on a day like this.

A late break might be the way to go because the descent down the back of the Northern Summit is extremely fast. If a few riders can jump out within five kilometres of that drop, then they could build an advantage on the pack leading into the final ascent.

Despite a testing effort on Stage 1 and a win for Ewan and Orica-Scott, it will be tough for Ewan to remain in the leaders jersey after today.

The stage doesn’t quite suit him and he may be looking to just hang back in the safety of the pack, relax and stay fresh for the rest of the tour, especially with Esteban Chavez and Simon Gerrans on the team

Team Sky are a danger anywhere in the world and may be the ones to watch as they protect Sergio Henao. They love to control the peloton from out front, and they could be at the front for the whole day.

