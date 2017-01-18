WATCH: Words fail us as schoolboy scores wondergoal

 
    Down 0-1 with ten minutes left in the match, a substitution by Sacred Heart College would prove critical in sending the under-15 knockout cup final to extra time against Mt Albert Grammar, at Bill McKinlay Park in Auckland.

    The 15-year-old schoolboy from Sacred Heart used a nifty chip between two defenders, followed by a half-volley with his left foot to curl the ball past the keeper and into the corner of the net, equalising the game and stunning his opponents.

    The spectacular goal would not prove enough for Sacred Heart College though, as Mt Albert Grammar went on to win the game in a penalty shootout.

