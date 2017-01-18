We love you Natty, we do

Nat Fyfe was ruled out for most of last season with a leg injury. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

Last season was basically devoid of superstar Nat Fyfe. But baby, he’s back.

The Brownlow medallist, largely regarded as the best player in the competition, looks to be fit and firing for the 2017 season.

All eyes will be eagerly following the dynamic midfielder in the Round 1 home battle against Geelong, as Fremantle look to forget their dismal 2016 season.

This will give football fans something extra to get excited about, as Fyfe goes head to head in a midfield battle against 2017 Brownlow medallist and MVP Patrick Dangerfield.

Fyfe, taken at pick 20 in the 2009 draft, finished a solid fifth in both preseason time trials and has been training with his trademark intensity on the park and in the gym.

While next year will see him become the most hotly contested free agent in recent history, it is his skill setting standards across multiple positions that has fans excited to see return, particularly in light of the demolition that was Dangerfield’s 2016 season.

In honour of the long-haired king’s return, take a look at why he’s not only a crowd favourite but was voted by his peers as MVP twice in a row.

His ability to stand up in a tackle

This is the first and last thing you notice about Fyfe, and the exact same thing that drew him comparisons to Chris Judd and James Hird in his first few seasons at the Dockers – until, of course, he made his own name so meaningful.

His ability to turn and power through opposition arms and weight makes him a playmaking gem, creating rebound opportunities straight back into the forward 50.

His lower centre of gravity, and dynamic power through his hips and legs

This is inextricably linked to the above. It’s what makes him so dangerous in grounded-ball contests and powerful across short distances.

Fyfe has worked succinctly with high-performance staff, and is an avid fan restorative hip work, to develop power generation through his lower body.

Unsurprisingly, a broken leg put a stop to this dynamic ability, but it will no doubt remain a Fyfe trademark to reappear this season.

His bewildering high-marking ability

This is not one of his most consistent aptitudes but, in light of the above, it is still particularly impressive when the bloke stretches high and nails it.

There was the screamer he took over the shoulders of Joel Selwood in Round 20, 2014, and then again and years later against the Tigers, with his kneecaps above Anthony Miles’ eyebrows. It’s worth a re-watch purely to see the way he lands on his feet.

Both earnt him Mark of the Year nominations and showed us he’s happy to contest the ball both above and below.

Playing with that fractured fibula in the prelim against Hawthorn

Having battled through several games with periostitus, the inflammation of his thigh gave way to a break following a collision with Brian Lake early in the first term of the 2015 preliminary final against the Hawks.

While benched for the rest of the quarter, Fyfe returned to play some of the Dockers’ best footy, pushing his side to within nine points at one stage.

He finished the game with 24 possessions, 16 of which were contested (Uh, hello) and six tackles – a solid performance for anyone before you even consider he missed a quarter and played with a broken leg.

His 2015 average of 17.9 contested possessions

This seals the deal.

Last year, Sydney Swans gun Josh Kennedy player 25 games and ended with an average of 17 contested possessions. In 2015, Fyfe managed only 20 games and edged closest to 18. This really puts him and Gary Ablett Jr in a league of their own in terms of contest skills.

Honourable mention to the cane Fyfe wore to the Brownlow – it almost made its own dot point, followed closely by the Michael Rischitelli bump.