Adelaide 36ers vs Brisbane Bullets: NBL live scores

The Adelaide 36ers will be out to start Round 16 of the NBL with a bang and push themselves closer to the minor premiership when they take on the undermanned and struggling Brisbane Bullets.

The 36ers have been simply scintillating through the back half of the season, losing only one of their last 13 games to sit at the top of the pile with a three-game margin.

Their run has been incredible and while their defence is still not as good as they would probably like it to be, there has been a marked improvement even in that.

Jerome Randle has been the key man for them and will continue to be down the stretch of the season, with the point guard sitting second in the league for points and dropping out a reasonable amount of assists.

He wasn’t their best player last time out as they got the better of the Perth Wildcats on the road in what is considered to be the toughest road trip in the league.

As a team, it was probably their best defensive effort all season and they put in a wonderful second half to come from behind and take the victory.

For the Bullets, it’s been an absolute disaster off the court in the last couple of weeks and it has meant their on-court performance is suffering, the club dropping out of the top four and to the bottom of the ladder with the finals looking a bridge too far.

The club have lost three of their best to injury with Cameron Bairstow, Adam Gibson and Anthony Petrie all likely to be out for the remainder of the season, Gibson going down in their loss to the Illawarra Hawks last weekend.

The Bullets have now lost four of their last five and are struggling at both ends of the court and without Gibson, who was in some brilliant form, their chances of turning it around appear bleak.

Torrey Craig and Jermaine Beal, along with Daniel Kickert in the paint, must be the men to get things going but it just doesn’t look like happening. Their loss at home to the New Zealand Breakers last week was shocking and a trip to Adelaide isn’t going to improve their chances of victory.

Prediction

The 36ers are absolutely on fire at the moment and would be favourites to beat just about every team in the competition. Given the Bullets have slumped to the bottom, have multiple injuries and no form to speak of, this could get ugly.

36ers by 16.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 7:30pm (AEDT)