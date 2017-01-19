A complex Kyrgios crashes out of Australian Open

When Nick Kyrgios led veteran Italian Andreas Seppi 6-1 7-6 3-2 in the second round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park last night it was all over bar the handshakes at the net.
But not for complex Kyrgios.
He went from being in total control to losing the third and fourth sets as well as being charged with the “f” word and demolishing his racquet for a point penalty, and he was lucky not to cop a third from central umpire Carlos Ramos that would have cost him a game.
If Kyrgios didn’t tank the third and fourth sets, he certainly gave a damn good impression of it. He really is a low-life in that mood.
There was no immediate problem apparent why he switched off except to mutter to his box “he didn’t sign up for this shit” – ‘this shit’ meaning his training schedule.
If that was the reason, that too was rubbish as he was within sight of cruising to a comfortable straight sets victory until be became, yet again, a dead-set Richard Cranium.
“My body was sore,” was Kyrgios’ lame excuse at the media conference.
Lame because Kyrgios upped his ante in the fifth set.
Apart from a few “couldn’t care less shots” and an outrageous ‘tweener that ending up winning the point, Kyrgios actually had a match point on Seppi’s serve at 8-7 with the match clock exactly on three hours.
But a superb Seppi forehand down the line kept the 89th seed in the tournament, and he went on to win the decider 10-8.
More’s the pity Kyrgios didn’t win for his fans who busted a gut trying to lift the Kyrgios carcass over the line, but more telling a courtside interview with American Jim Courier, the best in the business.
Courier would have got the real story out of Kyrgios who didn’t seem to give a continental he lost.
There are so many Australian tennis fans who would genuinely love to see Kyrgios win a major, but in all truth he doesn’t deserve their support until he earns it.
But with his inconsistent track record, don’t hold your breath waiting..
The other half of the Australian brat pack Bernard Tomic behaved in his four-set win over 36-year Dominican Republic journeyman Victor Estrella Burgos, ranked 103 in the world.
Other second round winners – Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Stanislaus Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori, Tomas Berdych, Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, and giant American Sam Querry who straight setted the highly-promising 17-year-old Australian Alex De Minaur.
January 19th 2017 @ 3:59am
Darwin Stubbie said | January 19th 2017 @ 3:59am | ! Report
This bloke is a prime candidate for match fixing ..
January 19th 2017 @ 4:05am
anon said | January 19th 2017 @ 4:05am | ! Report
He was suspended for the remainder of last year for throwing a match.
You could argue he threw the match against Dan Evans at the Hopman Cup, but that’s an exhibition match.
You have to throw the book at him this time.
A lot of resources were spent on ruining the reputation of the and coming 18 year old Oliver Anderson for suspiciously losing a set in a Challenger circuit match. Fair enough.
But if you’re going to get police to go after an 18 year old who dropped a set playing a regional match, it’s only fair and right that a full investigation is made into Kyrgios’s results in order to establish any links to gambling/organised crime. Far more money is wagered on a Slam match than a regional Challenger circuit match and he’s a repeat offender.
If this was an Eastern European and not an Australian, we would be demanding an inquiry into systematic match fixing. He’s been routinely throwing matches for years. It’s a joke. What would the odds have been for the match to go 5 sets when Kyrgios was up 2 sets to nil. Enormous.
It’s not a one off. He has suspiciously thrown matches numerous times over the course of several years. The perfect cover for spot fixing would be to act like you have behavioural problems, play up injuries, throw your toys out of the pram and sulk
Australians aren’t immune to match fixing. Two of Australia’s greatest cricket players (Shane Warne and Mark Waugh) were in the pockets of Indian bookmakers. Essendon was guilty of the worst example of systematic doping in the world’s history of professional team sport.
You cannot give this guy the benefit of the doubt any more. He was effectively rubbed out of the game last year for throwing a match. The ATP need to throw the book at him now if they are serious about eliminating match fixing.
Oliver Anderson have his up and coming career destroyed for doing far less than Kyrgios has done over the last few years.