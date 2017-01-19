Daria Gavrilova vs Ana Konjuh: Australian Open live scores, blog

Aussie fan favourite Daria Gavrilova faces 19-year-old Croatian Ana Konjuh in the second round of the Australian Open. Join The Roar from around 6:30pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage.

Gavrilova has had a poor start to 2017, struggling in Perth at the Hopman Cup earlier in the month, earning only one win in her title defence.

After an early win over Donna Vekic at Sydney, she was then overpowered by eventual champion Johanna Konta, heading into the Australian Open with two wins from five matches after reaching the final of Moscow at the end of 2016.

She opened her Australian Open campaign against Naomi Broady, struggling late in the first set before coming back to take the match in close circumstances, winning through to the second round 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Gavrilova now comes up against Ana Konjuh, who at 19 years of age has already set the tennis world on fire having reached the quarter-finals of last year’s US Open and she will let up against Gavrilova.

Konjuh is currently ranked 36th in the world, ten spots behind Gavrilova’s world No.26 ranking. She got 2017 off to a great start at Auckland, securing wins over the likes of Kirsten Flipkens, Yanina Wickmayer, Naomi Osaka and Julia Goerges to book her place in the final.

Konjuh then struggled against American Lauren Davis, falling in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 after what was an explosive start to the tournament and the 2017 calendar year.

In her first round match, Konjuh sent 23-year-old Kristina Mladenovic out in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, looking very well composed. It is in stark contrast to Gavrilova who has been shaky this summer and unable to hold her own after bursting onto the scenes this time last year.

Gavrilova and Konjuh have never met on the WTA Tour.

One of Danka Kovinic or 12th seed Timea Bacsinszky await the winner in the third round.

Prediction

Daria Gavrilova will be unable to come back from a slow start, Ana Konjuh causing an upset and pushing through to the third round at Melbourne Park.

Konjuh in three sets.

Can Gavrilova pull through or will Konjuh send the Australian crashing out at her home grand slam? Join The Roar from around 6:30pm (AEDT) to find out with our live coverage following the completion of Gael Monfils and Alexandr Dolgopolov.