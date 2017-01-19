Gilles Muller vs Milos Raonic: Australian Open live scores

World No.3 Milos Raonic has a tough task in the third round of the Australian Open as he takes on world No.28 and Sydney International champion Gilles Müller. Join The Roar for live scores from around 2pm (AEDT).

Gilles Müller has had a strong start to 2017, rising up the ATP rankings into 28th in the world after claiming his first career title at the Sydney International last week.

The Luxembourger faced a tough draw, enduring early three-set matches against Alexandr Dolgopolov and Australian Matthew Barton before knocking off Pablo Cuevas and Viktor Troicki to reach the final against Brit Daniel Evans, who he disposed of in straight sets 7-6, 6-2.

It came after a first-round exit to Jared Donaldson at Brisbane but has given him newfound confidence as he targets a good performance at the Australian Open with time running out on his career, kicking off with a straight-sets over American Taylor Fritz 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

The key for Müller will be to play a good defensive game from the baseline against Raonic’s big serve, ensuring he can slow down the match and take the power away from Raonic’s damaging forehand.

It will be tough for him with Raonic currently ranked No.3 in the world after a strong end to 2016 which saw him nearly take out Andy Murray at both the Paris Masters and the ATP World Tour Finals.

The Canadian was unsuccessful in defending his title at the Brisbane International earlier in the year, exiting at the hands of Grigor Dimitrov during the semi-finals 7-6, 6-2 after knocking off world No.9 Rafael Nadal in his previous match.

Raonic got his Australian Open campaign off to a good start with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dustin Brown. He will be aiming for a big start at the first grand slam of the year having reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in 2016, though with possible match-ups looming against the likes of Nadal and Novak Djokovic, he has a tough path ahead of him.

Two meetings have come between the pair, Müller winning on both occasions. Their most recent encounter was their only on hard court, way back at Valencia in 2012, Müller winning 7-5, 7-6.

Since then, Milos Raonic has shot up to the dizzying heights of world No.3, solidifying his place as one of the best players on the ATP Tour.

The winner faces a third round match-up with either 25th seed Gilles Simon or Brazilian Rogério Dutra Silva.

Prediction

Milos Raonic will move through to the third round with his first career win over Müller, coming in a five-set marathon.

Raonic in five sets.

Join The Roar for live scores from around 2pm (AEDT) following the completion of Dominika Cibulkova and Hsieh Su-wei. Feel free to follow the live scores, and drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.