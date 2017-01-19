James Graham rubbishes reports, wants to remain top Dog

We suggested a better name for Hayne's home ground

James Graham has rubbished claims he is looking to stand down as Canterbury skipper, insisting he wants to lead the side in the 201 NRL season.

Off-season speculation had been rife that Graham wanted to relinquish the captaincy but the English prop said that was not the case.

The rumours prompted coach Des Hasler to have a chat with Graham about his future at Belmore after talk he was also looking to join Manly.

“I want to lead this team. I’m very proud to be the Bulldogs’ captain,” Graham told Fox Sports on Wednesday.

“I’m very proud to be the captain under Des Hasler and I want to be at the forefront of getting this team, this current crop of Canterbury, players into a winning culture.

“I’ve spoken with the coach. He felt like he wanted to address the rumours to make sure that I was OK.”

The 31-year-old, who is contracted at the Bulldogs until the end of the 2018 season, has no interest in joining the Sea Eagles and has had a bit of fun when asked about a move to Sydney’s northern beaches.

“Sport’s a funny game … you never know what can happen,” he said.

“But I’m happy at the club; I’ve got two years left at the club. I’m all in. People talk about ‘is he going to leave?’. ‘Do I want to be captain?’

“For this year and next, I am all in. I’m willing to do anything I can, whatever it takes here – that’s how I’m approaching it.

“I’m going to Manly in round four. I’ll be there,” he said.

“I’ll be there at Manly, round four, 100 per cent. Barring injury or suspension I’ll be going to Manly.”