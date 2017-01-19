Lucie Safarova vs Serena Williams: Australian Open tennis live scores

In what should be a predictable second round Australian Open meeting, world no.61 Lucie Safarova will look to cause a major upset and reverse a terrible history against second seed Serena Williams. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 7pm (AEDT).

Williams had a very long break from the court after her home grand slam last September, when she was knocked out of the semi-finals at the US Open by Karolina Pliskova in straight sets.

It was a crushing loss for Williams and she badly needed the break after an up-and-down season for someone of her standards.

Starting up again this year, there is something not quite right about her game and it was on display at the ASB Classic in Auckland as she crashed out in three sets during the second round against Madison Brengle.

While the conditions were less than fantastic, Williams simply didn’t adapt and just tried to use her power game – something that doesn’t work all that well in the wind.

Her first-round effort at the Australian Open was much stronger as she knocked over the dangerous Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

Safarova, like Williams, has struggled for form a little bit to start the 2017 season after also competing in Auckland but then going on to the WTA-only event in Hobart.

In a stark similarity, Safarova was knocked out of Auckland in the second round at the hands of Barbora Strycova. Safarova seemed to be in the match, but not being able to close it out would have worried her as she dropped the third set in a tie-breaker.

In Hobart, it wasn’t much different as she was knocked out in the second round by Riza Ozaki, losing her cool under pressure and dropping the third set 7-5.

While she picked up a win in the first round of the Open, it was less than convincing as she got the better of Yania Wickmayer in three sets, the difference being a dominant third set of 6-1.

The pair have a long and very one-sided history. Having played 11 matches against each other, Williams has won all of them but has only won five in straight sets. Safarova fights hard, but just doesn’t have the ability to go up a gear and match Williams who always shines during the third set of matches.

Their last meeting on hard court came at the 2015 Hopman Cup, with Williams winning the final set in a tie-breaker.

The winner of this match will go on to play either Nicole Gibbs or Irina Falconi in the third round.

Prediction

Williams has never lost to Safarova before and it isn’t going to start here. Williams hasn’t played enough tennis to come out and dominate against someone of Safarova’s quality, but it still should be a comfortable win.

Williams in three sets.

The winner of this match will go on to play either Nicole Gibbs or Irina Falconi in the third round.