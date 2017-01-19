Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne City have underperformed in the A-League and need a win against the Central Coast Mariners to stay in the hunt for a top-two finish. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7.50pm (AEDT).
Just when you thought that City had turned a corner following their victory over the Western Sydney Wanderers a fortnight ago, they went on to lose to cellar-dwellers Adelaide United in a match that showcased City’s lingering issues in defence.
Despite opening the scoring (again), City failed to hold onto their lead as Adelaide equalised minutes after conceding en route to securing a 2-1 win.
It must be immensely frustrating as a City fan to endure these recent below-par results. City have led in the majority of their matches this season but have continually failed to kick on and secure victory.
Indeed, against the Mariners on New Year’s eve last year, City led 1-0 courtesy of a Tim Cahill header, only for the Mariners to overturn the deficit and lead 2-1 late in the second half.
Only a late Bruno Fornaroli penalty allowed City to rescue a point on that occasion, but they really need all three tonight at home, especially after rivals Melbourne Victory finally dropped points against Wellington Phoenix two days ago.
The Mariners, meanwhile are coming off a defeat to Wellington themselves but are still well in the hunt for a top six berth given the nature of the ladder. With that said, Central Coast are currently eight points off sixth spot, so they are also in need of a win to stay in touch.
When these teams meet, a high scoring affair inevitably ensures and tonight should be no different as City aim to make a statement of sorts against the last-placed team on the ladder.
On their day, City remain the most dangerous challenger to Sydney FC’s title hopes and the fact they have taken the lead in the majority of their contests proves just how lethal they can be in matches.
If they can learn to finish the job and employ a more ruthless mentality against the Mariners tonight, City should get back to winning ways.
Melbourne City 3-1.
Alan Nicolea said | 8:00pm | ! Report
Cahill once again opens the scoring for City! A set piece works to perfection for City as Brattan squares the ball straight to Cahill in the area who shoots low and true! City once again open the scoring! Can they hold on to their lead???
Alan Nicolea said | 7:59pm | ! Report
Thanks Ben. Looking forward to City hopefully getting a win!
4′ – Another freekick for City. Fornaroli fouled. City asking the questions early.
GOAL CITY
Alan Nicolea said | 7:58pm | ! Report
2′ – City win a freekick in a dangerous area. Franjic the player fouled. Colazo’s delivery cleared away as the ball reaches the penalty area. Mariners now out of trouble.
Ben of Phnom Penh said | 7:56pm | ! Report
Looking forward to the call, Alan.
Alan Nicolea said | 7:56pm | ! Report
KICKOFF
Alan Nicolea said | 7:51pm | ! Report
It’s been a fascinating day in sport to say the least with Djokovic suffering a huge upset defeat to Istomin. Can the Mariners upset City away from home in the A-League? Hello and welcome to what should be a high-scoring and entertaining game between Melbourne and the Central Coast. City need to start fulfilling their potential and the Mariners need to start winning to keep their finals hopes alive. Who will win? Have your say right here on The Roar