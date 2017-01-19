Perth skipper Rostyn Griffiths handed two-match ban

Nix surge to fifth with shock 3-0 win over Victory

Perth won’t appeal the two-game A-League ban handed to captain Rostyn Griffiths over his second-half brain snap in Newcastle.

Griffiths was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Devante Clut late in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with the Jets, before then copping a straight red for giving referee Stephen Lucas a retaliatory earful.

After receiving submissions from Griffiths and the Glory, the match review panel found the midfielder guilty of breaching the national code of conduct and warned any further violation could draw more severe sanctions.

It means he’ll miss Saturday’s vital home clash with Melbourne Victory along with next weekend’s trip to Central Coast.

Griffiths has seven business days to appeal but a Glory spokesperson confirmed the club will accept the punishment.

Regardless, Glory coach Kenny Lowe felt the second yellow wasn’t warranted.

“The second yellow he got wasn’t malicious,” Lowe said after the game at McDonald Jones Stadium.

“He ran into him, they both fell over and he’s given him a yellow. And then because it’s a second yellow and a red he’s frustrated.”

The loss of their skipper is another blow for the Glory, who will host second-placed Victory at nib Stadium without defender Alex Grant.

Grant could be out for the season with serious foot injury sustained against the Jets, while winger Chris Harold (shoulder) is also in doubt.

But striker Andy Keogh was confident his side could overcome the setbacks to extent their unbeaten run to five games.

Keogh netted his 30th goal for the club on Sunday to snap a five-game drought and become the Glory’s leading goal-scorer in the A-League era.

“The manager signed a squad with a good strength in depth,” the Irish marksman said.

“Dino Djulbic is back from suspension as well so we should be okay.

“Taggs (Adam Taggart) has been out a long time and he’s gradually getting there. He’s working on his fitness and he’s scoring some goals now.

“(Diego) Castro is creating, I’m back on the scoresheet, so it’s looking good.”

Meanwhile, this week’s expected meeting between wantaway defender Rhys Williams and Glory owner Tony Sage was postponed due to the death of Sage’s father.