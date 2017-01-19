The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 16

The football just keeps on coming this season – not long after the Phoenix sprung a surprise 3-0 win over the Victory, we’re back with another edition of A-League expert tips and predictions.

Last week’s six games offered a chance for everyone to pick up some extra points, an opportunity which was only taken by Vas, who managed an impressive five from six tips. The next best was Janek (three) while everyone else bar The Crowd (a solitary correct tip) only managed two from six.

As a result, your humble author (41 points) is still in the lead for the season, but Vas has cut the margin back to one point. Next is Mike (35), followed by The Crowd (34), Matt (33) and Janek (31).

This week begins with Melbourne City hosting the last-placed Mariners, before Sydney FC attempt to continue their unbeaten start to the season against Adelaide on Friday night.

Wellington then play host to the Roar before the Victory continue their arduous travel schedule with a journey west to face the Glory.

Western Sydney then wrap things up for the week at home against the Jets.

On to the tips!

Melbourne City, Sydney FC, Draw, Perth Glory, Draw

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners

City. The clock is ticking on a Melbourne City side that has so far failed to live up to expectations. Nothing short of a convincing win over the Mariners will suffice in front of their home fans.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

Sydney FC. While Sydney remain unbeaten, they weren’t entirely convincing in the scoreless derby last time out. They should have enough to see off Adelaide United at home, but the Reds are more than capable of springing an upset.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar

Draw. The games are coming thick and fast for the Phoenix, who will be buoyed by their midweek thrashing of Melbourne Victory. They might find the visitors tough to handle, with the Roar desperate to get their faltering campaign back on track.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

Glory. Victory coach Kevin Muscat is filthy with FFA for their scheduling and flying from Wellington to Perth will do the visitors no favours at all. Expect the Glory to pounce in front of the nib Stadium faithful.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets

Draw. Not much has gone right for Western Sydney this season, although they showed plenty of grit in the Sydney derby. With the Jets doing much more than making up the numbers, this Campbelltown Stadium showdown could finish all square.

Melbourne City, Draw, Wellington Phoenix, Perth Glory, Draw

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners

City. The Mariners were good value against City on New Year’s Eve, but I can’t see them coming away with anything in this one, they’re just too fragile defensively.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

Draw. Sydney have been curiously off the boil in the last few weeks, but you can’t play well every week. Adelaide are bouncing after Mark Ochieng’s spectacular late goal last time out and I think they’ll get something here. They could even be the first team to beat Sydney, but do I have the fortitude to tip that? Of course… not.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar

Wellington. The Nix were superb in dismantling the Victory on Tuesday, the only thing against them is a short turnaround. But they are at home again, so I reckon they’ll do it against Brisbane.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

Perth. The Victory had been on fire until Tuesday, and they back up a tough away trip to Wellington with another tough one to Perth. That will take its toll and Perth, usually formidable at home, will take the three points.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets

Draw. The Wanderers put in their best performance of the season in the derby, which says something given how off-colour Sydney FC were. Newcastle are gritty and tough and I expect the Wanderers’ poor home record to continue. A share of the points here.

Melbourne City, Sydney FC, Draw, Perth Glory

Melbourne City, Sydney FC, Wellington Phoenix, Melbourne Victory, Western Sydney Wanderers

Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners

City. Out of form as they’ve been recently, City just have too much star power for the Mariners to handle.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

Sydney. At home against Adelaide, there’s no reason to tip against the Sky Blues in this one.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar

Wellington. They’ve been burdened with a heavy schedule recently, but the Phoenix’s comfortable win over the Victory on Tuesday has them in good stead for this match against the Roar.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne. Mid-week capitulation against the Phoenix notwithstanding, the Victory have been in fine form this season. They’ll want to bounce back in Perth, and they’ve got the quality to do so.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets

Wanderers. A tough one to pick, but I’ll take Western Sydney purely due to their scrappy derby draw last weekend against the competition’s best side.

