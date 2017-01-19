Australian Open: Tomic toughs it out to reach third round

Bernard Tomic says he could have suffered the same fate as Nick Kyrgios if he hadn’t wrapped up his Australian Open second round encounter with Victor Estrella Burgos in four sets.

Australia’s No.1 Kyrgios capitulated in five sets against Italian Andreas Seppi after taking a two sets to love lead.

Tomic also led early but allowed the pint-sized prize-fighter from the Dominican Republic back into the match before scraping to a 7-5 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) win.

Tomic, seeded 27, next faces world No.51 Brit Daniel Evans, who upset seventh seed Marin Cilic in four sets.

“I don’t know how he lost that match, he was up two sets to love and it was a similar situation here,” Tomic said of Kyrgios.

“It almost happened to me, if we get to a fifth set who knows.”

With Kyrgios out Tomic stands as Australia’s best chance of going into next week in the men’s draw.

He has reached the round of 16 twice – last year losing to current No.1 Andy Murray.

Tomic expected a tight tussle with his good friend Estrella Burgos despite his ranking of 103, with their sole match in Bogota decided in three tie-break sets.

“I was in control, up two-love and then everything changed which was a pity,” 24-year-old Tomic said.

“He started going for more in the third and credit to him, his third and fourth sets were amazing.”

The Margaret Court Arena crowd sensed another upset was in the offing and got behind the under-dog but Tomic kept his cool to progress.

Tomic said he was happy with his form, particularly his serve, which had been his focus at training.

“I was working on my serve basically the last two weeks, in the exhibitions, regardless of the scores where I won or lost, it didn’t matter to me, I was just focusing on my serve and my percentage,” Tomic said.

“I think I was fourth last year on percentage of first serves. That’s the key to my tennis.

“When I’m doing that, I’m a different player.”