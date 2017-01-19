WATCH: Batsman given sendoff after granting gift to opposition

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

In a second-grade cricket match between Glenmore Park and Kingswood, a Redbacks fielder gave a rather arrogant sendoff to the Kingswood batsman.

The batsman made contact with the ball, but the ball went directly into the hands of the fielder.

Having made the smallest of efforts, the fielder gave the batsman a cheeky sendoff, waving his hand to signal the man at the crease to return back to the pavilion.

Whether serious or not, this sendoff at Glenmore Park Cricket Club is bound to give a few chuckles.