Women’s draw for 2017 Sydney Sevens announced

The women’s draw for the 2017 Sydney Sevens has been revealed, with Australia placed in a group which will hold few fears for the defending world and Olympic champions.

Drawn in Group B alongside Ireland, Fiji and Brazil, Australia will begin their campaign against the latter at 1:36pm on Friday, February 3. Their meeting with Ireland will follow at 4:18pm, while the 7pm match against Fiji has head coach Tim Walsh hoping for a bumper crowd to support the local side.

“The battle lines have been drawn and the stage is set for a huge opening night at Allianz Stadium,” Walsh said.

“We hope to see plenty of Sydneysiders knock off work early and head out to see the Gold medal-winning Australian women’s sevens team in action.

“All of the Oceania nations have plenty of support coming to Sydney so we’ll need the Aussie fans to come out in force.”

The knockout phase of the tournament will begin the following day on Saturday, February 4, the same day the men’s competition begins.

Australia made a shaky start to their World Series defence late last year, falling to New Zealand in the final of the Dubai Sevens, and Walsh says the Sydney leg of the competition provides the ideal opportunity for his side to bounce back.

“After not performing to our ability in Dubai we are looking forward a much-improved tournament on home soil.”

New Zealand have been drawn in Group A alongside France, Papua New Guinea and Rio bronze medallists Canada, while Russia, England, Spain and the USA make up Group C.

The men’s draw for the 2017 Sydney Sevens will be announced next week.

Australia’s 2017 Sydney Sevens fixtures

Friday, February 3, 1.36pm: Australia vs Brazil

Friday, February 3, 4.18pm: Australia vs Ireland

Friday, February 3, 7.00pm: Australia vs Fiji

The complete Sydney Sevens draw can be found here.

2017 Sydney Sevens groups