Ashleigh Barty vs Mona Barthel: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

Ashleigh Barty will continue her dream Aussie Open campaign against qualifier Mona Barthel in the third round. Can the Australian go a step further or will the German cause a major upset?

Since returning to tennis after a code switch to cricket, Ash Barty has exploded onto the WTA Tour with some strong performances this summer.

The 20-year-old started the year at the Brisbane International, earning a win over Serb Aleksandra Krunic 6-2, 6-2 before pushing world No.1 Angelique Kerber to three sets in a miraculous display, going down 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Barty then travelled south over the Bass Strait to Hobart where she earned scalps of Su Jeong Jang and Nicole Gibbs before withdrawing from the tournament during the qualifying stages as a result of a shoulder injury.

Barty has shown no signs of that niggle so far at Melbourne Park, yet to drop a set against two tough opponents.

Barty opened her campaign against Annika Beck winning through against the German 6-4, 7-5 before knocking off Shelby Rogers 7-5, 6-1, the American having sent world No.4 Simona Halep home in the first round.

Barty is in the middle of a career-best slam having never been to the third round before, her opponent Mona Barthel has never been past this point despite having reached the stage twice before at Melbourne Park as well as once each at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows.

Barthel opened 2017 in Auckland, gaining qualification with wins over Magda Linette, Joanna Carswell and Dalila Jakupovic before falling to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 during the first round.

The 26-year-old struggled to get past Danka Kovinic in qualifying at Sydney, pushing her to three sets 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Barthel has had a tough path to the third round, having to go through qualifying as the world No.181. She is yet to drop a set however with wins in qualifying over Richel Hogenkamp 6-2, 6-1, Teliana Pereira 6-0, 6-4 and Maryna Zanevska 6-4, 6-3.

She entered the main draw against rising Aussie teen Destanee Aiava, knocking over the powerful 16-year-old in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 before causing an upset against seeded Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig 6-4, 6-4.

The Rod Laver Arena crowd will be a different experience for both players however, the locals will be right behind Barty as one of two players from down under left in the women’s draw

Barty and Barthel have played each other once, the German winning at Hobart back in 2013 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

The winner will take on either Duan Ying-ying or 2003 finalist and thirteenth seed Venus Williams in the fourth round.



Prediction

Ashleigh Barty will continue her strong charge and move into the fourth round with a win in three sets.

Barty in three sets.

