Bernard Tomic vs Daniel Evans: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

27th seed Bernard Tomic will be out to get back to his best in the third round of the Australian Open when he takes on the dangerous Englishman Daniel Evans. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 5pm (AEDT).
After a dreadful lead-in to the first grand slam of the year where Tomic lost both of his matches at Brisbane and Kooyong in straight sets, he seemed to break the shackles in the first round.
The Australian disposed of clay court specialist Thomaz Belluci in three punishing sets, dropping his lowest ever total of games in a grand slam match.
Tomic looked like a completely different player in the second round as he made 71 unforced errors on the way to a stuttering victory over the gutsy Victor Estrella Burgos.
The 27th seed played a slow style of game with no power, the complete opposite of what worked so well for him on Monday and he will need to return to that if he hopes to compete with Evans.
Unlike Tomic, the Brit had a fantastic start to the season. Despite a tough week in Perth at the Hopman Cup where he didn’t win a match, his first ATP event in Sydney went almost perfectly for the No.51.
After putting away both Dominic Thiem and Andrey Kuznetsov, he marched into the final only to fall at the final hurdle to Gilles Muller.
Evans attacking weapons have been fantastic so far this season, allowing him to pick up a lot of cheap points and keep opponents on the back foot. Making Tomic run from side to side will be his best chance, with Tomic’s noted fitness issues.
Evans took a more-or-less expected victory in the first round against Facundo Bagnis, wrapping up in three easy sets before pulling off a big upset over Marin Cilic to reach the fourth round, beating the former US Open champion in four sets.
The pair have faced twice previously, both on the hard court and both in big situations. The first was the second round of the 2013 US Open when both players were on the rise, Evans taking that meeting in four sets.
Tomic returned the favour more recently though during the 2015 Davis Cup, keeping Australia alive in the tie on Day 1 and taking a four-set victory – Evans is a very different player now though, so Tomic will have to be wary.
The winner will go onto face either 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or 23rd seed Jack Sock.
Prediction
There is no reason Tomic should lose this match, but if he plays like he did in the second round, then it won’t be good enough. Evans is in good form and will push Tomic all the way regardless here.
Tomic in five enthralling sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from around 5pm (AEDT) or at the completion of Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey on Hisense Arena.
5:07pm
Meanwhile, on Hisense Arena Andy Murray has gone up a break in the third set over Sam Querrey. One suspects we might not be too far away from Tomic and Evans now.
5:06pm
Some intriguing action going on over at Margaret Court Arena right now. Jack Sock has just kept himself alive in a ten point third-set tie breaker to force a fourth set against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
5:02pm
Round 4 draw
Below are the top halves of each draw as they are shaping up for the fourth round.
Men’s
Andy Murray/Sam Querrey vs Mischa Zverev/Malek Jaziri
Tomas Berdych/Roger Federer vs Lukas Lacko/Kei Nishikori
Stan Wawrinka/Viktor Troicki vs Steve Darcis/Andreas Seppi
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga/Jack Sock vs Bernard Tomic/Daniel Evans
Women’s
Angelique Kerber vs CoCo Vandeweghe
Sorana Cirstea / Alison Riske vs Anastasija Sevastova / Garbine Muguruza
Ashleigh Barty / Mona Barthel vs Ying-Ying Duan / Venus Williams
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs/Svetlana Kuznetsova
5:00pm
Day 6 schedule
Dominika Cibulkova vs Ekaterina Makarova (11am – Rod Laver Arena)
Barbora Strycova vs Caroline Garcia (11am – Margaret Court Arena)
Elena Vesnina vs Jennifer Brady (11am – Show Court 2)
Ivo Karlovic vs David Goffin (12pm – Hisense Arena)
Nicole Gibbs vs Serena Williams (12:30pm – Rod Laver Arena)
Dominic Thiem vs Benoit Paire (12:30pm – Margaret Court Arena)
Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal (2pm – Rod Laver Arena)
Caroline Wozniacki vs Benoit Paire (2:30pm – Margaret Court Arena)
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Denis Istomin (4pm – Show Court 2)
Gilles Simon vs Milos Raonic (6pm – Hisense Arena)
Daria Gavrilova vs Time Bascinszky (7pm – Rod Laver Arena)
Gael Monfils vs Philipp Kohlschreiber (7pm – Margaret Court Arena)
Grigor Dimitrov vs Richard Gasquet (8:30pm – Rod Laver Arena)
Karolina Pliskova vs Jelena Ostapenko (9pm – Margaret Court Arena)
4:59pm
Remaining featured matches on Day 5
Ashleigh Barty vs Mona Barthel (7pm – Rod Laver Arena)
Lukas Lacko vs Kei Nishikori (7pm – Margaret Court Arena)
Tomas Berdych vs Roger Federer (8:30pm – Rod Laver Arena)
Anastasia Sevastova vs Garbine Muguruza (9pm – Margaret Court Arena)
4:59pm
Back out on Hisense Arena, Andy Murray has claimed the second set and leads Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2
4:58pm
Around the grounds today
Men’s Singles
None completed.
Women’s Singles
CoCo Vandeweghe defeat Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 3-6, 7-5
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeat Elina Svitolina 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
Angelique Kerber vs Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-4
Svetlana Kuznetsova defeat Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 5-7, 9-7
Men’s Doubles
Alex Bolt and Bradley Mousley (Aus) defeat Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas 2-6, 7-6, 6-4
Women’s Doubles
Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang defeated by Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-4
Mixed Doubles
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Mike Bryan defeat Arina Rodionova and John-Patrick Smith (Aus) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0
4:54pm
Later this evening on The Roar we will be carrying live coverage of both Ashleigh Barty vs Mona Barthel at 7pm (AEDT) and Thomas Berdych vs Roger Federer at around 8:30pm (AEDT) or following that Barty match on the Rod Laver Arena.
4:53pm
The weather in Melbourne at the moment is 19 degrees, overcast and about 66% humidity making for a muggy afternoon. Small chance of rain as well.
4:53pm
In the match currently underway on Hisense Arena, it’s Andy Murray leading Sam Querrey 6-4, 5-2. The match between Tomic and Evans will be underway straight after that one.
4:52pm
4:52pm
Well it’s an hour later than expected and we are still a little way off a start, but hello, Good Afternoon and Welcome to The Roar’s live coverage of the 2017 Australian Open. Hisense Arena will be host to a massive third round battle as Australian 27th seed takes on the United Kingdom’s Daniel Evans in what is sure to be a cracking encounter.