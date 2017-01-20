Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

As the sixth edition of the Big Bash League draws to a close, no team is more desperate than the Melbourne Renegades, whose semi-final ambitions hinge on this away fixture against the Brisbane Heat. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEDT)
The scenario for the Renegades is simple: win big!
Even if the Gades can pull off a victory against the league leaders, their fate still lies in the hands of other fixtures. With a current net run rate lower than finals competitors the Perth Scorchers, the Renegades need a big win and for the Sydney Sixers to win their game, or the Melbourne side won’t feature in the finals.
This perilous position is the result of a three-game losing streak, which they broke on Monday against the Strikers. However, once again things fell apart for the Renegades in the latter stages of their innings, as what was looking like a 200-plus score ended up at a modest 171, with Cameron White, Tom Cooper and Callum Ferguson failing to continue on after promising starts.
Marcus Harris was the man of the match against Adelaide, with a stunning 85 off just 53 balls, in a coming-of-age innings for the young man once dubbed by Justin Langer as “mediocre with flashes of brilliance”.
Former Aussie Test wicketkeeper Peter Nevill will miss this match, after a freak accident saw him suffer facial injuries against the Strikers, being hit in the face with a bat. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Renegades call upon a fill-in wicketkeeper, or strengthen their bowling stocks and give skipper Aaron Finch the gloves.
Spearhead James Pattinson will be given time to prove his fitness after leaving the ground with an unknown injury on Monday night.
As for Brisbane, despite being without either of the ‘Bash Brothers’, Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn, the Heat proved they were no two-man team against the Melbourne Stars on Tuesday, claiming a seven-wicket away win.
Their young bowling attack was once again superb, restricting the Stars to 138, while fill-in skipper Joe Burns and ‘sweepologist’ Alex Ross put on an unbeaten 74-run fourth wicket stand to cruise to victory.
Despite being without superstar Chris Lynn for the remainder of the tournament, the Heat will welcome the dual returns of internationals Brendon McCullum (suspension) and Samuel Badree (hamstring).
These two sides have met one another on five occasions, the Renegades having taken four victories to the Heat’s one. Last year’s fixture was a thriller, with the Renegades chasing down 180 with three balls to spare, with Aaron Finch’s 65 off just 44 balls seeing him named man of the match.
Prediction
If the Renegades can claim the scalp of McCullum for less than 20, they should secure victory and keep their season alive.
Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 7:30pm (AEDT), and be sure to share your thoughts on the match in the comments below.
8:13pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:13pm | ! Report
DROPPED!
SIX!
Poor fielding from deputy skipper Joe Burns whom lost his footing and knocked the ball over the top for six
8:11pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:11pm | ! Report
Part-time leggy Marnus Labuschagne comes into the attack.
8:11pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:11pm | ! Report
7th over complete
Renegades: 0/80
8:10pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:10pm | ! Report
Brilliant start from Swepson. Giving no room for both batters
8:10pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:10pm | ! Report
Mitch Swepson comes into the attack.
The young lad has been exceptionally consistent all season, taking at least one wicket in each of his 7 matches to date
8:09pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:09pm | ! Report
6th over complete
The powerplay has finally ended and with 75 runs on the board it is the 2nd biggest power play of the season.
Renegades: 0/75
8:07pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:07pm | ! Report
FOUR!
Finch ends the over with another boundary. Good length but he manages to lift it over extra cover for four more.
8:07pm
XI said | 8:07pm | ! Report
That has to be one of the better power plays of all time. Brisbane are in real trouble and their bowlers look all at sea
8:08pm
Bobbo7 said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Bowling absolute garbage. Should have batted first. Renegades need to win. Better to get a score and put them under pressure
8:06pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Dream start for the Renegades tonight.
8:06pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:06pm | ! Report
FOUR
Another terrible ball. Way too short and wide. Finch slices and the ball races to the Third man boundary.
8:05pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:05pm | ! Report
FOUR
Poor start from Buchanan. Wide delivery down leg and Harris manages to tuck it fine
8:04pm
Dylan Matthews said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Nick Buchanan comes into the attack