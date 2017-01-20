Brumbies bringing back two veterans for Brisbane Tens

Two long-retired Wallabies will run out for the ACT Brumbies as wildcard players at the upcoming Brisbane Tens.

Current Brumbies coach and former Wallabies fly-half Stephen Larkham will appear alongside fellow former teammate Andrew Walker at the pre-season tournament which begins in early February.

“I am looking forward to putting the boots back on in a competitive match environment and playing alongside Andrew at the Global Rugby Tens,” Larkham said.

“It’s great that Andrew is able to commit to represent the Brumbies in the tournament as he was a firm fan favourite during an incredible career at the club.”

Prior to becoming the club’s coach, Larkham played 116 games for the Brumbies, while Walker scored 246 points for the ACT-based franchise in 47 appearances.

The pair aren’t the first retired Wallabies to announce their involvement in the tournament, with former Australian fullback Chris Latham announcing he will be playing for the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium.

Larkham, who in addition to his playing role will continue to coach the side, and Walker are both set to appear for the Brumbies during their three matches against the Highlanders, Toulon and the Bulls on February 11.

The Brumbies are yet to announce their full team for the tournament, however Larkham said the squad will be picked with an eye to preparing for the 2017 Super Rugby season.

“We will be selecting a strong squad to travel to Brisbane to compete in the tournament and the inclusion of Andrew will augment what we are sure will be a competitive team as we prepare for the first round of Super Rugby,” Larkham said.

The Brisbane Tens will be held on February 11 and 12 at Suncorp Stadium, featuring teams from both Super Rugby and European competitions. The complete squads for all the competing teams are set to be announced in the coming weeks.