Channel Ten looming as the likely A-League free-to-air broadcaster

Channel Ten are reportedly in negotiations with Fox Sports to secure the free-to-air A-League broadcast rights for the next six seasons.

It is believed both Nine and Seven are also interested in purchasing the rights, however it seems Ten are in the box seat.

The deal would see Ten broadcast Saturday night A-League fixtures, which would also remain on Fox Sports. While other time slots would remain exclusively with the Pay TV giant.

“Negotiations continue with interest from all parties on the free-to-air deal,” said a spokesperson for the Football Federation Australia.

The result of the talks will not be known until April, it is believed, owing to the fact that resecuring the rights to cricket’s Big Bash League is currently a higher priority for free-to-air channels.

The FFA will receive $57.6 million from Fox Sports in the A-League broadcasting deal signed in 2016, which will span the next six campaigns. However, any free-to-air deal would be unlikely to bolster that figure by a significant amount.

Clubs are allegedly unhappy with their current slice of the pie from the A-League’s broadcast deal and this move would likely disenchant them further.

The FFA is also yet to find a home for the A-League on televisions internationally – another factor which could bring in more money for the league.

Any increase in club funding will not be known for months, until both the free-to-air and international TV rights deals are finalised. Clubs have already been informed of the salary cap for next season, which is believed to stand at just under three million dollars.

The A-League Marquee Player Fund will reportedly also receive a big boost, with the figure set aside to help clubs sign players who would raise the league’s profile tripling to approximately three million dollars in season 2017/18. About half of this year’s kitty went towards Melbourne City’s signing of Socceroo Tim Cahill.