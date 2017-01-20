I don’t know who Jeff Horn is: Pacquiao

Jeff who?

Manny Pacquiao says he knows nothing about his likely next opponent, undefeated Australian welterweight star Jeff Horn.

But the 38-year-old Filipino is ready and willing to fight in Australia if a deal to take on Horn in Brisbane can be reached.

“I don’t know him,” Pacquiao told Fox Sports News.

“But that’s what I heard from the news.

“But we’re not finalising yet about that fight or any future fights, I didn’t talk to Bob Arum yet about that.”

Arum, the CEO of Top Rank boxing, has come to an agreement with Horn’s promoters Duco Events for an April 23 bout, most likely at Suncorp Stadium.

Pacquiao is yet to sign the contract but is receptive to the idea – even if he knows little about 28-year-old Horn, dubbed the ‘fighting schoolteacher’.

“I’m hoping that the fight will be in Australia, I’d love to do that,” he said.

Duco are continuing talks with the Queensland state government and potential sponsors and are hoping to have the fight locked in by the end of the month.

However, it could move interstate or overseas if the funds can’t be raised to underwrite the event.

Pacquiao (59-6-2) was reluctant to say much else about Horn (16-0-1) until he sees him in action, but dismissed his comments that he is no longer at his peak as an athlete.

“I’m still there,” he said.

“In my previous fights, many of them are saying they will stop me, they will knock me out. It’s not happening.

“He needs to prove that in the ring.

“I cannot say if he’s ready because I didn’t see his style, I haven’t seen his face yet. I don’t know.”