Illawarra Hawks vs New Zealand Breakers: NBL live scores

The inconsistent New Zealand Breakers will be looking to begin a run back towards the top four and finals Basketball, but it will be easier said than done with a tough trip to Wollongong to play the Illawarra Hawks on the agenda.

The Hawks have enjoyed a very strong run up the ladder over the last couple of months, but since their early season form slump saw them drop to the bottom, they have also been one of the most consistent teams in the league.

Consistency in this league has been one of, if not the most difficult attribute to achieve this season, but the Hawks have managed it and are now sitting in second place.

Despite that, they aren’t quite out in front like the 36ers, with two losses having the potential to push the club all the way back down the ladder to fifth, such is the closeness of the competition.

With Rotnei Clarke firing, Mitch Norton at his destructive best and Marvelle Harris starting to get back into the swing of things, losing both games seems unlikely, although their trip north to Cairns is a dangerous one.

Bouncing back from a drubbing at the hands of the Adelaide 36ers a fortnight ago, the Hawks have won their last two straight beating Melbourne in a blowout and the undermanned Brisbane Bullets in a scrappy affair last Saturday.

The Breakers meanwhile, have been more up and down than a yo-yo this season, but there have been far too many down periods. Despite sitting in sixth position though, they could still make a serious run for the finals and a pair of wins this weekend could spark that, moving them back into the top four.

Even though it’s been less than attractive basketball, the Breakers have found a hint of form in the last week as well, winning two straight against the Sydney Kings and Brisbane Bullets – both of which being under five point differences.

With no Corey Webster on the floor, others have had to stand up for the Breakers to keep any semblance of form and that charge has been led by Kirk Penney, as well as new import Kevin Dillard who will be looking to replicate his part performances that see him averaging 22 points per game.

Predicition

The Hawks have been in strong form and are sitting second on the table to prove it. At home, they should have far too much at both ends of the court for the inconsistent Breakers, despite the close games these clubs often fight out.

Hawks by 14.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 7:30pm (AEDT)