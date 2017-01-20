Journeyman Istomin bundles the Djoker out of Australian Open

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Nobody thought Denis Istomin could beat defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the second round of the at Melbourne Park – and that included the bespectacled 30-year-old from Uzbekistan.

Istomin’s first words to Channel Seven interviewer Jim Courier on centre court virtually doubled as an apology: “I feel sorry for Novak, I played very well today.”

In an epic five-setter, which lasted a tick under five hours, Istomin played like a man possessed to win 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 7-8, 6-4 for the biggest win of a career that started in 2004.

Just comparing their stats and prizemoney made it a David and Goliath clash.

Istomin’s won 194 matches, lost 209, and banked $4.5 million.

Djokovic has won 756 matches, lost 155, and banked $108 million.

Yet there was precious little difference in last night’s main stats:

Aces: Istomin 17-14

Doubles: Djokovic 9-3

Winners: Djokovic 68-63

Unforced errors: Djokovic 72-61

Total points won: Djokovic 193-186

Metres covered: Istomin 4054-4031

Istomin’s win ranks with major upsets in slams of recent years, such as Robin Soderling’s shock win over the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, at the French Open in 2009.

Or Nick Kyrgios’ defeat of Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014.

And last year Andreas Seppi bundled Roger Federer out of the Australian Open 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.

But there’s a fair argument Istomin’s win, when ranked 119 in the world over the No.2, created the biggest shock, especially given the way the Uzbek played and the patience he displayed.

Career coached by his mum, Claudia, it will be interesting to see how far Istomin goes at Melbourne Park.

But with no Djoker, the bottom half of the draw has been split wide open for the likes of Nadal, Milos Raonic, David Ferrer and talented Belgian youngster David Goffin.