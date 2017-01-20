Lukas Lacko vs Kei Nishikori: Australian Open tennis live scores

Qualifier Lukas Lacko has a tough task on his hand when he takes on world No.5 Kei Nishikori. Can the Slovak cause a major upset or will Nishikori go a step further in his quest for a maiden grand slam title? Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT).

Ranked world No.121 Lukas Lacko has been forced to go through the qualifying draw, enduring a gruelling start to 2017 after finishing 2016 on the Challenger circuit.

Lacko had a strong start in qualifying, defeating Jeremy Jahn in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 before coming back from a set down to dispose of Maximo Gonzalez 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, then going on to earn a scalp over Denis Kudla 6-2, 6-2 to earn entry into the main draw.

Lacko has had to endure some tough matches so far at the Aussie Open, opening against 26th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets winning 4-6, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. It was no easy task in the second set either, winning through against Israeli Dudi Sela in four 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Nishikori is known for cracking under pressure and if Lacko can get off to a strong start, he will be in with a fighting chance against one of the world’s best in Nishikori.

Lacko has never been past the third round of a grand slam, having previously reached this point at the 2012 Australian Open.

World No.5 Kei Nishikori has his sights set on a maiden grand slam title, having been to the quarterfinals at the Melbourne Park the past two tournaments, he will be hoping to go further in 2017.

After a semifinal finish at last year’s ATP World Tour Finals, Nishikori made an appearance at Brisbane, reaching the final with wins over Jared Donaldson, Jordan Thompson and Stan Wawrinka.

His matchup in the final with Grigor Dimitrov saw the Japanese dynamo fall in three sets 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, off the back of some powerful strokes from Dimitrov.

Nishikori got his Australian Open campaign off to a gruelling start, winning in five sets against Russian Andrey Kuznetsov 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

It led to a second-round meeting with Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, whom he disposed of easily 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Nishikori goes into this match as the outright favourite and should progress to a fourth round meeting with either tenth seed Tomas Berdych or 17-time grand slam champion Roger Federer.

The pair have played each other twice, Nishikori winning on both occasions. Their most recent encounter came at Washington in 2014, Nishikori victorious in three sets 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Both meetings have come on hard court.



Prediction

Kei Nishikori will put in a strong performance, edging out Lacko in straight sets and ending the Slovak’s dream run.

Nishikori in straight sets.

Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT).

Feel free to follow the live scores, and drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.