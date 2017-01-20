The Roar’s BBL expert tips and predictions: Week 6

Here we are, the final week of the Big Bash regular season, and with it comes another dose of expert tips.

Last week saw each and every away team win, a trend that threw off all the panel. Dan and BJ managed two from five, while Brett, The Crowd and myself only correctly tipped a single match.

As a result, Dan is now in the lead with six matches to go on 15 points, only one tip ahead of BJ and I. Next is The Crowd (10) and Brett (9) is bringing up the rear.

There are just three matches left in the regular season, but all three will play a critical role in deciding who makes it to the finals.

The Heat will get things started on Friday at home against the Renegades before a Saturday double-header featuring the Hurricanes playing the Scorchers in Hobart and the Stars hosting the Sixers.

As always, be sure to add your tips to The Crowd to try and out-tip the experts. Tipping closes at 4pm (AEDT) on Friday.

Let’s get to the games.

Heat vs Renegades

Renegades. The Heat are already in the finals, and even though they’ll have Mighty Baz The Downtrodden back on deck after a clearly unjust suspension, red-Melbourne will be more desperate to win through to the semis (and make my guess accurate).

Hurricanes vs Scorchers

Hurricanes. Teams need to peak at the right point in the season, and it feels like the Scorchers are on the downhill slide from their peak some weeks ago. The ‘Canes aren’t playing brilliantly at all, though I suspect they’ll be least-worst in the first leg of the double-header.

Stars vs Sixers

Stars. I don’t even think this will be close.

Heat vs Renegades

Renegades. My dream finish to this BBL season is to have as many teams as possible relying on Net Run Rate to make the semi-finals because teams don’t pay enough attention to NRR during the season and this is the only way they’ll learn. So I want the Renegades to win this one.

Hurricanes vs Scorchers

Hurricanes. Once the Renegades win and move to eight points, a Hurricanes win over the Scorchers ensures these two teams both finish on eight points too, along with the loser of the Stars v Sixers game. That’s an NRR smorgasbord.

Stars vs Sixers

Sixers. If the Sixers lost this one, their NRR would only worsen, ruling them out of contention. No, much better that they win and the Stars be forced to do NRR arithmetic to work out the margin by which they are permitted to lose. Because teams that are targeting different margins of loss are much more important than teams sticking to the boring win-loss dichotomy.

Heat vs Renegades

Renegades. With the Brisbane side already assured of a finals berth, red Melbourne should have the extra intensity required to win this. The crucial victory over the Hurricanes will give the Renegades confidence and an in-form Marcus Harris should love the Gabba. Thisara Perera has been hit and miss in the Big Bash with the ball. He’ll need a solid performance to stop the likes of Brendon McCullum.

Hurricanes vs Scorchers

Hurricanes. Hobart to break the curse of the home ground, as the Scorchers seem to rely too much on Andrew Tye with the ball. The Hurricanes also managed to keep the Melbourne Stars to a very modest total.

Stars vs Sixers

Stars. The Sixers can’t play as badly as they did against the Thunder but they’ll still be reeling from that loss. Rob Quiney is due for another big knock after a golden duck and if not him, then why not another tail end cameo from Ben Hilfenhaus?

Heat vs Renegades

Renegades. The Heat sprung a surprise win over the Stars at the MCG this week, but their batting is just too thin without Chris Lynn at first drop.

Hurricanes vs Scorchers

Scorchers. If five previous seasons of the Big Bash have told me anything, it’s that the Scorchers know how to time their run for a finals tilt. Expect them to gear up for the semis with a win in Hobart here.

Stars vs Sixers

Stars. Even by the volatile standards of Twenty20 cricket, the Sixers have been remarkably hard to pick this year. Their atrocious performance against the Thunder just about demands I don’t pick them, though.

Week 6 Brett Dan BJ Daniel The Crowd HEA v REN REN REN REN REN ??? HUR v SCO HUR HUR HUR SCO ??? STA v SIX STA SIX STA STA ??? Last week 1 2 2 1 1 Total 9 15 14 14 10

That's our take on the fixtures, but you may have an entirely different opinion – be sure to add your tips to The Crowd in the form below to out-tip us experts. Voting closes at 4pm (AEDT) this afternoon.