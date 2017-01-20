Roughead unveiled as Hawthorn captain

Fremantle fan jailed for eight months for hitting a mother in the stands

Returning forward Jarryd Roughead will replace Luke Hodge as Hawthorn AFL captain despite his on-going recovery from cancer.

The 29-year-old Roughead will take over from fellow four-time premiership winner Hodge after the midfielder spent 125 games in the role.

“It’s an enormous responsibility but I’m ready for the challenge and can’t wait to lead this group of players,” Roughead said in a statement on Friday.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play under one of our game’s best captains in Hodgey and I’ll certainly take a lot of what he has taught me into the role.”

Hodge will completely step away from the captaincy in 2017, with 25-year-old Liam Shiels and midfielder Isaac Smith sharing the mantle of vice-captain.

Hodge, who led the club to three premierships, said the time was right to stand down, and that Roughead was the best man for the job.

Roughead has previously expressed confidence he would be available for an early-season return to the AFL after missing all of 2016 while he received treatment for melanoma.

The two-time All-Australian was diagnosed with skin cancer in May last year and wasn’t expected to make a return until mid-2017.

But he received clearance from doctors just before Christmas to return to playing.