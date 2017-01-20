Sydney FC vs Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

Sydney FC have a chance to increase their lead to possibly eight points atop of the A-League table at Allianz Stadium on Friday, as they welcome stuttering stragglers Adelaide United. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.

Sydney FC couldn’t break a tense deadlock against their crosstown rivals the Western Sydney Wanderers last round, as they were denied another derby demolition, ending in a 0-0 draw.

21-year-old Australian Aaron Calver impressed in his first Sky Blue start since May as he made two clearances and tackles as well as nine interceptions.

The young Australian filled the shoes of injured Sebastian Ryall and is set to make his first run of consecutive starts since the beginning of 2015.

His job will be to keep a close eye on Henrique. The tricky Brazilian has the ability to make inroads towards goal with a scintillating and devastating eye for a run in behind.

His three goals and three assists this season don’t complement the performance of Adelaide so far this season, but with creative flair from players like the youngster Jordan O’Doherty, Calver and the rest of the backline have more than enough to close down against Adelaide.

The return of Joshua Brillante to Sydney FC’s midfield is sure to be a warm welcome as the absence of the 23-year-old’s tenacity and fluidity in transition was one of the aspects of Sydney’s mediocre performance against the Wanderers.

Brillante, while alongside Brandon O’Neill form a deadly partnership in midfield, as their stamina and fitness allows both of them to traverse the field in both attacking and defensive favours.

It could be almost impossible for Adelaide to breathe in the midfield, which was evident in their 4-0 drubbing in Round 12.

Adelaide United showed signs of life last week as an 89th-minute winner from youngster Mark Ochieng sealed a much needed three points against title contenders Melbourne City.

Adelaide United were cut open viciously by long passes from midfield or even from central defence as they conceded from yet again, crosses into the box – an occurrence that happened twice last time out against Sydney FC.

Many times through the middle, attackers were able to get onto the end of through balls played right through the defensive line.

With Serbian Milos Ninkovic firing as one of the best players this season with eight assists, his form doesn’t look like letting up, especially since Adelaide’s defensive midfield depth got shorter with the departure of James Holland to Lioning Whowin in the Chinese Super League.

Holland was important for Adelaide, to break up play and get attacks started, but Sydney FC will have a lot more room to move with the absence of the commanding midfielder.

The only real defensive presence for Adelaide will be Spaniard Isaias, who just signed a three-year deal with the Reds, who on his day, can cover the back four with immense success.

However, with little cover for the marauding armada that he is, Adelaide may be a little open against the league leaders.

Sydney FC, especially at home are formidable and with key absences hurting Adelaide, expect there to be a comfortable performance from the Sky Blues.

I’m predicting Sydney FC to win 2-0 at Allianz Stadium.

