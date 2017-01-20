Tour Down Under: Stage 4 cycling live race updates, blog

Richie Porte remains out front of the general classification standings leading into Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under. Keep up with all the race updates and highlights on The Roar from 12:30pm (AEDT).
Young gun Caleb Ewan took out Stage 3, making it two wins from the opening three days of the tour, and a clean sweep for Australians thanks to a grinding win on Stage 2 for race leader Porte.
Porte holds a 20-second lead over Spaniard Gorka Izaguirre, with Esteban Chavez rounding out the provisional podium a further two seconds back.
Today, the riders kick off proceedings with a steep climb from Norwood in the outer streets of Adelaide, to Paradise in the Adelaide Hills – rising around 400 metres in altitude before the fun begins.
The bulk of the stage remains atop the hills but undulates continuously throughout the day, for around 110 kilometres.
The parcours loops east of the South Australian capital, before coming all the way back through the hills and into the finish at Campbelltown, around 15kms away from the starting point in Norwood.
The 149-kilometre length is the second longest of the tour, but not as harsh as the first two days and should provide some enthralling strategy and positioning.
The finale will be off a descent and on flat ground, meaning we could be in for a bunch sprint at the finish line.
BMC Racing will be out there to keep Porte in ochre – they’ll have him settled in the main pack for the day and his team will try to dictate the pace.
With Sky struggling through the first few days, this is a chance for the other teams, BMC in particular, to get a big result at the opening tour of the season.
If we get another hotly anticipated bunch sprint, we might even see Ewan complete the treble, but world champion Peter Sagan is the one to watch.
He was pipped at the line by Ewan yesterday and hasn’t had a good finish yet, so he’ll be out to put in a big performance.
2:08pm
79km to go
Cink, Meyer and Bauer sit 1:35 out front now.
Bauer has been leading them for the most part but they’re working well together. Still a long, long way to go today. Everyone is just being a bit tentative at the moment in the peleton as BMC continue to rule the main pack.
1:55pm
88km to go
The gap out front continues to fluctuate as it came down towards a minute, before popping back up over a minute and a half
At this point in time, Ondrej Cink sits in provisional lead. He came into this stage just under one minute down on Porte in the GC standgins.
1:43pm
94km to go
BMC Racing are leading the way on the peleton as expected. All six riders sit out front of the main pack as they control the pace and keep Porte protected.
1:42pm
97km to go
It’s all easy going at the moment. The breakaway aren’t making big ground and the peleton are happy to let them go at the moment.
If these three want to take the stage they really need to open up a bigger gap through the middle of the stage here.
1:24pm
1:22pm
111km to go
The gap out front is 2:30 for Cink, Bauer and Meyer. They’re looking fairly comfortable as the riders across the course settle in to the rest of the day after that gruelling opening climb
1:16pm
The leaders are coming up to the intermediate sprint now… and none of them really care.
Jack Bauer happened to be the man to come through first as they just cruise through without any fanfare to take the points.
1:08pm
The leaders push that lead up to three minutes now. They’re really working well together but the peleton have plenty of time left today to make up ground. They’re not panicking just yet.
1:01pm
Caleb Ewan has been the star of the sprints so far in the tour, winning two from two in the bunch sprint. Can he make it a treble today?