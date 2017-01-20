Tour Down Under: Stage 4 cycling live race updates, blog

Richie Porte remains out front of the general classification standings leading into Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under. Keep up with all the race updates and highlights on The Roar from 12:30pm (AEDT).

Young gun Caleb Ewan took out Stage 3, making it two wins from the opening three days of the tour, and a clean sweep for Australians thanks to a grinding win on Stage 2 for race leader Porte.

Porte holds a 20-second lead over Spaniard Gorka Izaguirre, with Esteban Chavez rounding out the provisional podium a further two seconds back.

Today, the riders kick off proceedings with a steep climb from Norwood in the outer streets of Adelaide, to Paradise in the Adelaide Hills – rising around 400 metres in altitude before the fun begins.

The bulk of the stage remains atop the hills but undulates continuously throughout the day, for around 110 kilometres.

The parcours loops east of the South Australian capital, before coming all the way back through the hills and into the finish at Campbelltown, around 15kms away from the starting point in Norwood.

The 149-kilometre length is the second longest of the tour, but not as harsh as the first two days and should provide some enthralling strategy and positioning.

The finale will be off a descent and on flat ground, meaning we could be in for a bunch sprint at the finish line.

BMC Racing will be out there to keep Porte in ochre – they’ll have him settled in the main pack for the day and his team will try to dictate the pace.

With Sky struggling through the first few days, this is a chance for the other teams, BMC in particular, to get a big result at the opening tour of the season.

If we get another hotly anticipated bunch sprint, we might even see Ewan complete the treble, but world champion Peter Sagan is the one to watch.

He was pipped at the line by Ewan yesterday and hasn’t had a good finish yet, so he’ll be out to put in a big performance.