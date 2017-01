In the NPL Victoria under 20s league, James Anile struck a perfectly placed free kick past the keeper and into the net for Hume City FC.

The ball was right outside the box for Anile to take the kick and he did not disappoint.

Anile curved and elevated the ball around the wall of players, leaving the Northcote keeper with no chance to make the save.

The right-footed strike was a clinical finish and will be a goal to remember for the young lad and his club.