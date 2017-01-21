Adelaide 36ers vs Sydney Kings: NBL live scores

The Adelaide 36ers will look to continue their dominant run at the top of the NBL when they take on the battling and desperate Sydney Kings. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:30pm (AEDT).

The 36ers have fast become the most exciting team in the competition in the last month and their defence is now starting to click to go with it, making them absolutely lethal at the top of the table.

They have only lost one of their last 14 games, a monumental run in such a close competition and their advantage to the chasing pack is now up to five games, something that didn’t look possible when they were sitting on the bottom of the table.

While it’s not mathematically assured yet that the league leaders will be in the playoffs, they will have to play extremely badly and lose a lot of matches to not make it.

Given the side put up 117 and 113 points in their two games a fortnight ago and then followed it up with a demolition of Melbourne and road win in Perth last week, before a 33-point win over Brisbane to kick this week off their form shows no signs of slowing down, with Jerome Randle leading the way.

The Kings season has gone in the complete opposite direction to the 36ers, with the club that was once sitting high and mighty at the top of the ladder falling away, now just scrapping along in the top four.

While Brad Newley’s injury has hurt them, the Kings were already struggling before that with too many concentration lapses on defence and their offence resembling a one-dimensional, not innovative style.

It’s exactly that which has brought them unstuck, with the club losing six of their last seven games and not being in the contest with finals hopes starting to look slim.

Kevin Lisch’s form has had a big part to do with it and getting blown out by the New Zealand Breakers was a rock bottom for the struggling club last week, who have had little to speak of in guard rotation or defensive presence in the paint.

Earlier in the season, the 36ers essentially kick-started their run to the top with a pair of wins over the Kings in the same round, who were, at the time leading the league. It handed the 36ers not only the season series between the clubs, but momentum for their run to the top.

Prediction

The Kings are going to be desperate, and the 36ers run has to be broken somewhere. If Brad Newley was playing, then the Kings would probably go in with a good chance, but it simply isn’t the case based on how they have been playing.

36ers by 11.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.