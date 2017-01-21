Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal: Australian Open tennis live scores

Young, rising sensation Alexander Zverev’s Australian Open dream continues against all time great Rafael Nadal, in round three action at Melbourne Park. Join The Roar for live scores from around 2pm (AEDT).

The 24th seed German is coming off a difficult opening round match, going up in a gruelling five-set comeback over Robin Haase of the Netherlands, before running all over fellow teenager Frances Tiafoe of the United States in straight sets.

Conversely, 2009 Australian Open champion Nadal is back playing some quality tennis after some injury setbacks over the past year.

The ninth seed is yet to lose a set, soundly defeating Florian Mayer of Germany and 2006 finalist Marcos Baghdatis in straight sets.

The teenager 198cm giant Zverev, rose to prominence in 2016 and is currently the youngest player in the top 50.

Zverev finished the year with his first title under his belt and made the semi-final at the Stockholm Open, before entering 2017 fresh and rejuvenated.

On the other hand the 30-year-old Spaniard had a humble 2016 campaign battling various left wrist injuries, before transitioning into the new year by reaching the quarter-finals in the Brisbane International where he was defeated in three-sets to world No.3 Milos Raonic.

The winner of this showdown will likely advance to play sixth-seeded Gael Monfils in the round of 16.

Zverev’s older brother Mischa is also having a solid Australian Open campaign having already booked a fourth round match with world number one Andy Murray.

The pair have had just one previous encounter at Indian Wells last March where Nadal was the victor in three sets.

Prediction

Zverev is playing some strong tennis, and at just 19 years of age is a future top 10 player and one to watch for the future. However, lack of experience at Grand Slam level relative to Rafa will prove to be the difference.

Nadal in 4 sets

Check out The Roar for live scores and all the action from around 2pm (AEDT) and share your thoughts in the comments section below.