Caroline Wozniacki vs Johanna Konta: Australian Open tennis live scores

A big match-up is set for Margaret Court Arena when former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki meets rising star Johanna Konta in the third round. Can Wozniacki go onto the the fourth round of the Aussie Open for the fifth time or will Konta continue her rise with a big win? Join The Roar for live scores from around 2:30pm (AEDT).

2011 semifinalist Caroline Wozniacki has had a good start to the 2017 Australian Open after what was a bitter first round exit in 2016.

The Dane kicked off the new year in style at Auckland with straight sets scalps over Nicole Gibbs and Varvara Lepchenko before losing to Julia Goerges in three sets 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The former world No.1 then flew across the ditch to Sydney where she gained a first round win over Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, overpowering Yulia Putintseva in the second round 6-0, 7-5 before Czech Barbora Strycova sent her packing in three sets 7-5, 6-7, 6-4.

Wozniacki knocked out Aussie Arina Rodionova 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round before sending Croat Donna Vekic out 6-1, 6-3.

If she can continue her strong form this summer, she will be in for a tight tussle with tournament dark horse Johanna Konta.

Brit Johanna Konta has had an outstanding summer, surging up the rankings into world No.9 off the back of a strong tournament at Sydney.

The Sydney-born ninth seed kicked off the new year at Shenzhen, going through to the semi-finals with wins over the likes of Vania King and Kristyna Pliskova before falling to Katerina Siniakova in three sets 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Konta then returned to her home town of Sydney, knocking out Aussies Arina Rodionova and Daria Gavrilova in straight sets in her opening two matches before taking out Russian Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals and Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in the semifinals.

Konta continued her strong tournament, winning every set of the tournament and upsetting world No.3 Agnieszka Radwanska in the final 6-4, 6-2.

Having held of Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 6-2 in the first round and Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2, Konta has not dropped a single set in her last seven matches and is tipped to go deep into the tournament.

The key for Konta will be to hammer Wozniacki with some strong forehand play and break the Dane’s strong defense.

This will be the first time ever that Wozniacki and Konta play each other.

The winner will take on either sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova or Russian Ekaterina Makarova.



Prediction

Caroline Wozniacki will push Konta to the edge but the Brit will march on in three sets to book her place in the fourth round.



Konta in three sets.

