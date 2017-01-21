Daria Gavrilova vs Timea Bacsinszky: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

Australia’s final hope Daria Gavrilova in the singles draw faces off against twelfth seed Timea Bacsinszky for a spot in the fourth round. Can the world No.26 send Bacsinszky crashing out or will the hometown hero’s run come to a halt? Join The Roar from around 7pm (AEDT) for live coverage.

With Ash Barty and Bernard Tomic falling, Daria Gavrilova is Australia’s last player left standing in the singles draw and will be looking to produce something big in front of a big home crowd.

After a tough start to the summer in her Hopman Cup title defense, Gavrilova is starting to find her stripes as the competition intensifies in the first grand slam of the year.

Dasha started the new year in Perth on a sour note with back-to-back losses to Lucie Hradecka and Lara Arruabarrena before she turned it all around with a win over Coco Vandeweghe in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

After failing to defend her Hopman Cup title with Nick Kyrgios, the 22nd seed visited Sydney where she earned a first round scalp over Donna Vekic winning 6-3, 7-6 before falling at the hands of world No.9 and eventual champion Johanna Konta 6-1, 6-3.

The Australian has struggled to get off to a good start in her meetings so far at the Australian Open. Her first round matchup with Naomi Broady saw her recover from a slow start to come through 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Dasha started well against Croat Ana Konjuh before buckling in the second set, eventually winning out in a close encounter 6-2, 1-6, 6-4. Gavrilova is now closing in on Samantha Stosur as Australia’s No.1, booking her place in the quarterfinals will secure that hope.

Gavrilova’s opponent Timea Bacsinszky had a tough finish to 2016, winning only four of her last ten matches.

The Swiss started her Australian Open campaign in tough circumstances against Italian Camila Giorgi, securing a three-set victory 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. She then knocked off Danka Kovinic in straight sets 6-1, 7-6.

Bacsinszky will need an impressive start if she is to defeat Gavrilova. By winning the first set, it will put immense pressure on the shoulders of the Australian who may struggle to fight back.

Gavrilova has defeated Bacsinszky in both of their meetings. Their most recent encounter was their first on hard court, the Australian winning out at Beijing last year in three sets 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

The winner faces a fourth round clash with either fifth seed Karolina Pliskova or Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

Prediction

Australia’s flame will remain alight with Gavrilova to storm into the fourth round on a high.

Gavrilova in three sets.

Join The Roar from 7pm (AEDT).

Be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.