Evans condemns Tomic’s box of ‘idiots’

Dan Evans condemned members of Bernard Tomic’s courtside box as “complete idiots” after sending the last home hope crashing out of the Australian Open men’s singles.

While Evans insisted he had no issues with Tomic or Tomic’s coach and father John, the Brit said other members of his opponent’s entourage crossed the line at Hisense Arena on Friday night.

“I just don’t think they conducted theirselves (sic) that well,” Evans said after his watershed 7-5 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3) win that propelled the 26-year-old into a grand slam round of 16 for the first time.

“John was fine, but the rest of his team acted like complete idiots in the box, screaming at me when I was getting my towel. That’s why I was upset on the match court.

“He has a friend in the box. He doesn’t know how to act on a tennis court, whoever the other guy is. Just screaming at me when I’m getting my towel.

“And the umpire sees it as well and doesn’t say anything.

“I mean, I wish some of the people in my box would do that. The English people are too well-mannered.”

Evans said Tomic’s worst supporter needed to get some perspective.

“The guy’s just screaming at me: ‘Give him hell, Bernie.’ There’s nothing on that tennis court which could be hell, is there?” he said.

“What happened in Melbourne today is hell. It’s an embarrassment.

“I think that’s why Bernie said: ‘Well done, and stuff’, because he was a bit embarrassed by how those guys acted.”

Five years ago, John Tomic said Evans wasn’t even good enough to practice with his son.

Now he holds a 2-1 winning record over Tomic, having also knocked the Australian out of the 2013 US Open.

“I get on with Bernie pretty good. No issues, yeah. All of our matches have been pretty good mannered and stuff. It’s cool,” Evans said.

“(John Tomic) came to the changing room after and said: ‘Well done’.

“It was nice of him. I didn’t have a problem with him at all, to be honest. It was his opinion, yeah.”