Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers have it all to play for this afternoon, as both teams try to book a spot in the semi-finals. Join The Roar for live scores from 4:20pm (AEDT).

Despite languishing at seventh on the points table, Hobart still control their own destiny. The equation is simple for the Hurricanes, win and win big against the Perth Scorchers.

While the equation might be simple, the task at hand will not be so, requiring a thumping win over the most successful organisation in Big Bash history.

A victory in excess of 30 runs, or a successful chase within 16.4 overs will launch the Hurricanes into the finals, safely entrenching thems in third place.

If Hobart win but fail to fulfil the stipulated scenarios, they can still qualify for the finals by virtue of net run rate, provided the Melbourne Stars beat the Sydney Sixers by a sufficient margin.

However, the Hurricanes are not the only team who has to worry about qualifying for the finals today.

The Scorchers will be rueing a home loss to an undermanned Melbourne Stars in their last match, potentially costing Perth a home final and also leaving them vulnerable to a shocking early exit.

Although Perth are nestled safely in the top four currently, a loss today could see them miss the finals for the first time ever. A win on the other hand would secure a sixth successive finals berth and possibly a home semi-final depending on net run rate.

In team news, the Scorchers will welcome back captain Adam Voges and wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Whiteman into the 13-man squad.

Voges has recovered from a hamstring injury and is in line to play his first game since New Year’s day, while Whiteman returns to the team after missing a game due to concussion.

The skipper should be a welcome addition to the batting line-up after the top order was reduced to 34/5 in their previous outing.

Meanwhile for Hobart, spinner Clive Rose is the sole inclusion to the squad replacing Sam Rainbird. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara has been named in the squad, but is no certainty to make the eleven after experiencing a disappointing season with the bat. But in spite of his poor form, Sangakkara may be worth the gamble due to his vast experience and performances in big games.

Prediction

The Canes have proven they are capable of pulling off the seemingly impossible, fresh from a record run chase of 223 against the Melbourne Renegades. They will need to replicate that type of effort again if they are to make the finals for the first time since BBL03.

Boasting this season’s only centurion to date – Ben McDermott – and venerable veterans George Bailey and Tim Paine, the Hurricanes have the firepower to set or chase down any total. However, as impressive as their batting has been, bowling is Hobart’s Achilles heel in this tournament.

Conversely the reverse is true for the Perth Scorchers, with bowling being their greatest strength while too much of the batting load has been left for Michael Klinger.

If current form holds true it will be strength vs strength. Hobart’s explosive batsmen vs Perth’s feared paceman. On a small Bellerive oval where big scores have often been posted, Hobart may hold a slight advantage.

With finals implications on the line expect this game to be a barn burner.

Hobart to cause an upset in a thriller.

