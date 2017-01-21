Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers have it all to play for this afternoon, as both teams try to book a spot in the semi-finals. Join The Roar for live scores from 4:20pm (AEDT).
Despite languishing at seventh on the points table, Hobart still control their own destiny. The equation is simple for the Hurricanes, win and win big against the Perth Scorchers.
While the equation might be simple, the task at hand will not be so, requiring a thumping win over the most successful organisation in Big Bash history.
A victory in excess of 30 runs, or a successful chase within 16.4 overs will launch the Hurricanes into the finals, safely entrenching thems in third place.
If Hobart win but fail to fulfil the stipulated scenarios, they can still qualify for the finals by virtue of net run rate, provided the Melbourne Stars beat the Sydney Sixers by a sufficient margin.
However, the Hurricanes are not the only team who has to worry about qualifying for the finals today.
The Scorchers will be rueing a home loss to an undermanned Melbourne Stars in their last match, potentially costing Perth a home final and also leaving them vulnerable to a shocking early exit.
Although Perth are nestled safely in the top four currently, a loss today could see them miss the finals for the first time ever. A win on the other hand would secure a sixth successive finals berth and possibly a home semi-final depending on net run rate.
In team news, the Scorchers will welcome back captain Adam Voges and wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Whiteman into the 13-man squad.
Voges has recovered from a hamstring injury and is in line to play his first game since New Year’s day, while Whiteman returns to the team after missing a game due to concussion.
The skipper should be a welcome addition to the batting line-up after the top order was reduced to 34/5 in their previous outing.
Meanwhile for Hobart, spinner Clive Rose is the sole inclusion to the squad replacing Sam Rainbird. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara has been named in the squad, but is no certainty to make the eleven after experiencing a disappointing season with the bat. But in spite of his poor form, Sangakkara may be worth the gamble due to his vast experience and performances in big games.
Prediction
The Canes have proven they are capable of pulling off the seemingly impossible, fresh from a record run chase of 223 against the Melbourne Renegades. They will need to replicate that type of effort again if they are to make the finals for the first time since BBL03.
Boasting this season’s only centurion to date – Ben McDermott – and venerable veterans George Bailey and Tim Paine, the Hurricanes have the firepower to set or chase down any total. However, as impressive as their batting has been, bowling is Hobart’s Achilles heel in this tournament.
Conversely the reverse is true for the Perth Scorchers, with bowling being their greatest strength while too much of the batting load has been left for Michael Klinger.
If current form holds true it will be strength vs strength. Hobart’s explosive batsmen vs Perth’s feared paceman. On a small Bellerive oval where big scores have often been posted, Hobart may hold a slight advantage.
With finals implications on the line expect this game to be a barn burner.
Hobart to cause an upset in a thriller.
Join The Roar for live scores from 4:20pm (AEDT).
5:26pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:26pm | ! Report
Short, short and length from Johnson who’s ensuring Rose doesn’t enjoy his time at the crease. 1 from the first three.
Hobart Hurricanes
96/6 after 16.3
Wells 15
Rose 4
5:25pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:25pm | ! Report
Mitchell Johnson back into the attack for his final over. Clive Rose must be loving this.
5:25pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:25pm | ! Report
Tidy over from Tye giving away just five singles.
Hobart Hurricanes
95/6 after 16.0
Wells 15
Rose 3
5:21pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:21pm | ! Report
Tye is back to bowl his second over.
5:21pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:21pm | ! Report
Just two runs and a wicket falling in that over. Five overs left for the Hurricanes to give some hope to their flagging finals hopes.
Hobart Hurricanes
90/6 after 15.0
Wells 14
Rose 0
5:20pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:20pm | ! Report
The Hurricanes are into the bowlers now as Clive Rose makes his way out to the middle.
5:19pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:19pm | ! Report
OUT
Bresnan gets another wicket with a full toss slower ball. Slightly lucky wicket for Bresnan as the ball dips to become a waist high beamer. Webster is unable to get the big slog away to cow corner edging it straight in to the air for Bresnan to complete the simple caught and bowled.
Webster c&b Bresnan 8 (10)
5:16pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:16pm | ! Report
Bresnan back into the attack replacing Agar after he finished his four overs with figures of 22/1.
5:16pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:16pm | ! Report
Sorry for the delay in action folks. 8 from the previous Voges over.
Hobart Hurricanes
87/5 after 14.0
Wells 12
Webster 8
5:11pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:11pm | ! Report
The Hurricanes are in dire straits now with half their team in the shed. 5 runs and a wicket in the over. Beau Webster enters the game
Hobart Hurricanes
72/4 after 12.0
Wells 4
Webster 1
5:08pm
Haydos said | 5:08pm | ! Report
Perth looking at a top 2 finish the way they’re going.
5:13pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 5:13pm | ! Report
Indeed they are, all dependent on how quick they decide to chase it down of course.