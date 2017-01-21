Konta on top at Australian Open

Can anyone stop Johanna Konta?

The ninth-seeded Brit’s extraordinary run in Australia continued on Saturday as she sailed past Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-1 in the third round at Melbourne Park.

Konta’s humiliation of the former world No.1 was her eighth straight win since arriving in Australia, including her Sydney International triumph.

Astonishingly, each of those matches have all been won in straight sets.

Against the Danish former world No.1, Konta had all the answers.

The 25-year-old hit 31 winners – including six aces – to Wozniacki’s six, returned at 86 per cent and didn’t have to face a break point all match.

She might have finished the job inside the hour mark if not for a late rally from Wozniacki, who held serve at 5-0 to provide some much-needed resistance.

The scoreline might not have shown it but Konta said it was a real test, which she was delighted to pass.

“Caroline really makes you work for it. She doesn’t give it to you,” she said.

“Coming into that, I wanted to really assert myself from the get-go … I’m very happy I was able to do that.

“I definitely played at a very high level today.”

The 25-year-old is on track to replicate her breakout 2016 Australian Open semi-final appearance.

Konta next faces Ekaterina Makarova, a three-set winner over sixth-seed Dominika Cibulkova earlier on Saturday.

“We played fourth round last year here and we had an incredibly close one,” she said.

“I’m ready for a battle and it will be one.”