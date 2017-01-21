Nadal and Federer on collision course

Rafael Nadal has surged into the Australian Open fourth round to raise the tantalising prospect of renewing his great grand slam rivalry with Roger Federer.

Less than 24 hours after Federer rolled back the years with a vintage win over Tomas Berdych, Nadal finally put next-generation pin-up Alexander Zverev in his place with an epic 6-4 3-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 victory at Rod Laver Arena.

Some big guns remain in their way, but even four-time Open champion Andre Agassi is excited by the possibility of Nadal and Federer clashing once more in a major final.

It’s been eight years since Nadal denied Federer in a classic five-set Open decider at Melbourne Park, and six years since they last squared off on one of tennis’s four biggest stages for the title.

But Agassi believes a mouth-watering ninth grand slam final between the two living legends could be on the cards.

“I don’t think you can ever write that off. Champions know how to win,” Agassi told AAP on Saturday.

“And if things are lining up with their bodies and lining up with the draw, you know one thing: Roger’s not going to lose it.

“If he has an opportunity to play off-the-charts tennis and really internally believes he can win – which he would have every right to believe – if he’s playing at that level, he’s going to execute.

“You’ve got to believe the same with Nadal.

“Australia was never his most successful tournament, even at his best, but champions know how to win and, if things fall right, he can be there.

“(World No.1 Andy) Murray’s going to have a lot to say.

“(Stan) Wawrinka’s proved down there that when he’s on fire, he’s borderline unstoppable at times.

“But obviously (Novak) Djokovic being out, it gives a lot of guys a lot of hope, starting with Federer and Nadal.”

Nadal and Federer still need to win another three matches apiece if they are to square of in another major showdown.