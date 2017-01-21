No Grant, no worries, as Arnold lauds Sydney FC’s depth

Sky Blues down Adelaide United for the second time in a month

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold praised his side’s depth following their record-breaking 2-0 win over Adelaide United – the Sky Blues becoming the fastest team to reach 40 points in an A-League season, needing just 16 games.

Arnold shrugged off any concerns ove his squad’s strength, fitness and depth after Rhyan Grant’s fifth yellow card of the season – which will see him unavailable for their potentially title-deciding clash against Melbourne Victory on Australia Day – coming from a debatable tackle on Marcelo Carrusca.

“Rhyan’s suspended, but we’ve got depth,” Arnold said.

“We’ve got [Aaron] Calver who can play there, we’ve got Jordy [Buijs], who’s ready to play, and Josh Brillante played half a dozen national-team games at right fullback.”

Calver continued his impressive form from the Sydney Derby, turning Adelaide attacks to stone.

The 21-year-old caught his coach’s eye with four interceptions, six clearances and three recoveries, as well as an 85 per cent passing success rate, aiding the Sky Blues to claim their tenth clean sheet of the season.

Arnold praised the youngster, saying, “Calver’s doing exceptionally well, he’s a kid that’s mature for his age, him and [Alex] Wilkinson have combined very well, looks like they’ve been playing for years.

“He’s got exceptional pace, he covers the ground very well and I thought he was excellent again tonight.”

Next week Sydney face the greatest threat to their title attack, Melbourne Victory, in an Australia Day ‘Big Blue’ clash for the ages.