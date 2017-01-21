Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

Perth Glory who are yet to lose a game in 2017 play host to the wounded Melbourne Victory who are coming off a midweek trip across the ditch. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8pm (AEDT).
Victory are currently second behind the dominant Sydney FC on the A-League table, just eight points behind the Sky Blues. Perth, after a disappointing start to the season, find themselves just scraping into sixth.
Glory are starting to show signs that they aren’t out of the race for the top four having not lost for over a month now after a hard fought 2-2 draw with the Jets last week.
The front three of Taggart, Keogh and Castro looking really good for major parts of the game last week. Ominous signs for other teams as they are all class.
Last Friday Victory came away with the three points in one of the games of the season again against Brisbane.
But it all fell apart mid-week when they travelled to New Zealand and lost 3-0 to Wellington.
Many were surprised with Muscat going with largely the same eleven as on the weekend with this game coming up. It definitely showed in the performance as they were sluggish for the entire 90.
Victory have the depth up forward to be rotating their players so it will be interesting to see if changes are made.
Last time these two sides met it came out all square with a 1-1 draw. It was mostly Victory dominating the match after Keogh put Glory in front early and were content with the draw after Berisha levelled in the first half.
Prediction
I expect a very different contest from the previous meeting with the continued improvement from Glory and the 3 games in a week for Victory I expect the home side to walk away with all 3 points this evening.
Glory 2-1
8:29pm
Mat Datson said | 8:29pm | ! Report
23’Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 0
CHANCE
Castro with the ball in the box but he cant flick it past Thomas to the open Taggart who would have scored.
8:25pm
Mat Datson said | 8:25pm | ! Report
19’Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Not alot happening at the moment alot of possesion being lost in midfield. Slow game.
8:22pm
Mat Datson said | 8:22pm | ! Report
15’Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Victory find some space down the right but its a poor cut back to troisi.
8:19pm
Mat Datson said | 8:19pm | ! Report
11’Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Yellow Card
Risdon
8:19pm
Mat Datson said | 8:19pm | ! Report
11’Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Risdon gives away the free kick in a dangerous position . Poor Corner in. Game has mostly been played in the Perth defence at the moment.
8:15pm
Mat Datson said | 8:15pm | ! Report
8’Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 0
CHANCE!
Mahazi finds some space at the edge of the area but completley fluffs it. Probably the last person you want in that position
8:13pm
Mat Datson said | 8:13pm | ! Report
7’Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Troisi takes a free kick but is well defended.
8:11pm
Mat Datson said | 8:11pm | ! Report
3’Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Victory start well but the cross into the box is wide. Much better start then midweek.
8:06pm
Mat Datson said | 8:06pm | ! Report
1’Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 0
We are off at NIB Stadium!
8:01pm
Mat Datson said | 8:01pm | ! Report
Players are in the tunnel about to come onto the pitch. Kick off is just a few minutes away!
7:58pm
Mat Datson said | 7:58pm | ! Report
Perth Glory:
Reddy (gk), Risdon, Lowry, Djulbic, Mills, Chianese, Wilson, Smiljanic, Castro, Keogh, Taggart.
Subs: Feely (gk), Warren, Marinkovic, Garcia, Petratos.
Melbourne Victory:
Thomas (gk), Georgievski, Baro, Donachie, Broxham, Mahazi, Valeri, Troisi, Austin, Berisha, Ingham.
Subs: Acton, Rojas, Beister, Howard, Nigro.
7:56pm
Mat Datson said | 7:56pm | ! Report
Welcome to The Roar for todays clash between Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory.
It builds as an intersting clash today. Can Perth continue their good form Or will Victory bounce back from a shocker midweek against the Phoenix.
Lineups to come