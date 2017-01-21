Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

Sky Blues down Adelaide United for the second time in a month

Victory are currently second behind the dominant Sydney FC on the A-League table, just eight points behind the Sky Blues. Perth, after a disappointing start to the season, find themselves just scraping into sixth.

Victory are currently second behind the dominant Sydney FC on the A-League table, just eight points behind the Sky Blues. Perth, after a disappointing start to the season, find themselves just scraping into sixth.

Glory are starting to show signs that they aren’t out of the race for the top four having not lost for over a month now after a hard fought 2-2 draw with the Jets last week.

The front three of Taggart, Keogh and Castro looking really good for major parts of the game last week. Ominous signs for other teams as they are all class.

Last Friday Victory came away with the three points in one of the games of the season again against Brisbane.

But it all fell apart mid-week when they travelled to New Zealand and lost 3-0 to Wellington.

Many were surprised with Muscat going with largely the same eleven as on the weekend with this game coming up. It definitely showed in the performance as they were sluggish for the entire 90.

Victory have the depth up forward to be rotating their players so it will be interesting to see if changes are made.

Last time these two sides met it came out all square with a 1-1 draw. It was mostly Victory dominating the match after Keogh put Glory in front early and were content with the draw after Berisha levelled in the first half.

Prediction

I expect a very different contest from the previous meeting with the continued improvement from Glory and the 3 games in a week for Victory I expect the home side to walk away with all 3 points this evening.

Glory 2-1

