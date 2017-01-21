Renegades hit with BBL fine for over rate

Gardner puts one out of the park

The Melbourne Renegades have been slugged with a $2000-per-player fine for their slow over rate in their crucial one-run Big Bash League win over Brisbane.

The franchise was hit with the penalty by Cricket Australia after completing their 20 overs nearly nine minutes behind schedule at the Gabba on Friday night.

Even with allowances, they were found to be the equivalent of two overs over their allotted time.

The fine will be reduced to $1000 per player should the Renegades accept the penalty.

The Renegades jumped to fourth spot with the thrilling win over the Heat but are sweating on results to run their way to advance to the finals.

Skipper Aaron Finch received one strike and will incur a one-game penalty with another offence this tournament.

Heat captain Brendon McCullum was suspended for his side’s clash with the Melbourne Stars because of two slow over rate infractions earlier in the tournament.