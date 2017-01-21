Serena Williams vs Nicole Gibbs: Australian Open tennis live scores

It’s an all-American affair on Rod Laver Arena this afternoon as all-time great Serena Williams takes on compatriot Nicole Gibbs. Join The Roar for live scores from 12:30pm AEDT.

Williams has enjoyed a strong start to her Australian Open campaign, beating dangerous players Belinda Bencic and Lucie Safarova in straight sets. A tough opening few rounds hasn’t stopped the six-time Australian Open champion from dictating terms and she will be expected to do the same yet again against Gibbs today.

Gibbs is an up-and-coming player and has also progressed without losing a set. However, she faces a monumental challenge to upset the greatest female tennis player of all time.

With nothing to lose however, Gibbs has to come out swinging and play aggressively against the most powerful player on the WTA tour. If she can fight fire with fire, Gibbs is an outside chance of perhaps winning a set.

Indeed Gibbs has already faced Williams on tour, losing in straight sets back in 2012. It’s hard to see that result not repeating itself here, but stranger things have happened so far at this Australian Open.

With this in mind, Williams can ill afford to let hubris get the better of her after a solid opening few rounds against more seasoned players. Williams though has been around long enough to ensure that over-confidence doesn’t get the better of her.



Prediction

Williams at her best should progress to the fourth round in straight sets. The American simply has too much experience, power and class for her younger opponent.

Join The Roar for live scores from 12:30pm AEDT.