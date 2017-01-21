Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores

The Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar find themselves on five wins each, and both will hope to be the one to end the day ahead. Join The Roar for live scores from 5:35pm (AEDT).

These two teams are bunkmates on the A-League table right now – Brisbane find themselves in fourth after solid form for much of the season has tapered off in recent weeks, while Wellington, in good touch of late, have risen to fifth.

The Phoenix have only lost one of their last seven matches, and since last Saturday have added to their ledger wins against the Central Coast Mariners (1-0) and in a midweek game to make up a cancelled fixture early in the year, Melbourne Victory (3-0).

While that makes this their third game in eight days, working in their favour is that all three of those matches are listed at their home turf of Westpac Stadium, hopefully reducing the impact they might feel from pulling up again so quickly.

The Roar find themselves three points ahead of the Phoenix thanks to having drawn more and lost fewer, and also boast a goal difference two better than the New Zealand-based club. They could potentially afford a narrow loss, given those circumstances, but getting a win would help open up a healthy gap.

To achieve that though they’ll have to end a run of poor form that hasn’t seen them record a win since mid-December. So far, all they have to show from 2017 are losses to the Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory, despite scoring four goals across that pair of fixtures.

Prediction

Brisbane’s form slump over the past few weeks gives an in-form and at-home Wellington the perfect chance to get a vital win. However, having played two matches already in the past week, they may struggle to strike a winning blow.

1-1 draw.

Join The Roar for live scores from this Saturday A-League match, starting from 5:35pm AEDT.